Nanotech Presenting at the Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference for Investors on Wednesday, May 19, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanotech Security Corp. (TSXV: NTS) (OTCQX: NTSFF) (“Nanotech” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of secure and visually memorable nano-optic security features used in the government and banknote and brand protection markets, announces that President and CEO Troy Bullock will present the Company’s corporate presentation at the Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference for Investors on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 1:45pm EDT. Mr. Bullock and CFO Monika Russell will host 1-on-1 investor meetings throughout May 19 and 20, 2021.



“Nanotech has continued to execute on its fiscal 2021 growth plans, having achieved 30% year-over-year revenue growth in our most recent quarter,” said Nanotech President and CEO Troy Bullock. “We expect to continue building upon this momentum in the second half of fiscal 2021 and look forward to introducing Nanotech to Sidoti microcap investors and explaining the effectiveness of our growth strategy.”

Sidoti & Company Microcap Virtual Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Time: 1:45 PM Eastern Time/10:45 AM Pacific Time

To attend the conference, register here. 1-on-1 investor meetings are available and will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform. Conference registration is required to book 1-on-1 investor meetings.

About Sidoti & Company

About Nanotech

With billions of security features in circulation, Nanotech’s products include secure and memorable security labels, stripes, patches, and colour-shifting foils for currency authentication and brand protection.

KolourOptik® is a patented visual technology that is exclusive to the government and banknote market and combines sub-wavelength nanostructures and microstructures to create modern overt security features with a unique and customizable optical effect. KolourOptik pure plasmonic colour pixels produce full colour, 3D depth, and movement used in security stripes and threads that are nearly impossible to replicate.

LiveOptik™ is a patented visual technology that utilizes innovative nano-optics one tenth the size of traditional holographic structures to create next generation overt security features customized to our customers’ unique requirements. LiveOptik delivers multi-colour, 3D depth, movement, and image switches for secure brand protection stripes, threads, and labels that are nearly impossible to replicate.

Additional information about Nanotech can be found at the Company’s website www.nanosecurity.ca , the Canadian disclosure filings website www.sedar.com or the OTCMarkets disclosure filings website www.otcmarkets.com .

