Park Aerospace Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results

NEWTON, Kan., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) reported results for the 2021 fiscal year fourth quarter and year ended February 28, 2021. As previously reported, Park completed the sale of its Electronics Business to AGC Inc. on December 4, 2018. Therefore, current costs relating to the Electronics Business are reported as discontinued operations. Continuing operations discussed below refer to Park’s Aerospace Business unless otherwise indicated.



Continuing Operations:

Park reported net sales of $14,441,000 for the 2021 fiscal year fourth quarter ended February 28, 2021 compared to $15,494,000 for the 2020 fiscal year fourth quarter ended March 1, 2020 and $10,372,000 for the 2021 fiscal year third quarter ended November 29, 2020. Park’s net sales from continuing operations for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021 were $46,276,000 compared to $60,014,000 for the fiscal year ended March 1, 2020. Net earnings from continuing operations for the 2021 fiscal year fourth quarter were $1,032,000 compared to $2,633,000 for the 2020 fiscal year fourth quarter and $1,037,000 for the 2021 fiscal year third quarter. Net earnings from continuing operations were $5,192,000 for the current fiscal year compared to $10,205,000 for last fiscal year.

Net earnings from continuing operations before special items for the 2021 fiscal year fourth quarter were $2,335,000 compared to $2,787,000 for the 2020 fiscal year fourth quarter and $1,037,000 for the 2021 fiscal year third quarter. Net earnings from continuing operations before special items were $6,495,000 for the current fiscal year compared to $10,503,000 for last fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the 2021 fiscal year fourth quarter was $3,257,000 compared to $3,612,000 for the 2020 fiscal year fourth quarter and $1,380,000 for the 2021 fiscal year third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the current fiscal year was $8,419,000 compared to $13,012,000 for last fiscal year.

In the 2021 fiscal year fourth quarter, the Company recorded a pretax restructuring charge of $1,570,000 primarily for the impairment of assets at its Park Aerospace Technologies Asia Pte. Ltd facility in Singapore. In the 2020 fiscal year, the Company recorded a one-time tax charge of $144,000 for the write down of deferred tax assets for stock option expirations pertaining to employees who transferred to AGC Inc. in connection with the sale of the Electronics Business and a pre-tax stock option modification charge of $208,000. The stock option modification charge related to a reduction in the exercise prices of previously granted employee stock options resulting from the special dividend paid in February 2020.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.05 for the 2021 fiscal year fourth quarter compared to $0.13 for the 2020 fiscal year fourth quarter and $0.05 for the 2021 fiscal year third quarter. Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations before special items of $0.11 for the 2021 fiscal year fourth quarter compared to $0.14 for the 2020 fiscal year fourth quarter and $0.05 for the 2021 fiscal year third quarter.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.25 for the 2021 fiscal year compared to $0.50 for the 2020 fiscal year. Basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations before special items were $0.32 for the 2021 fiscal year compared to $0.51 for the 2020 fiscal year.

Park believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations would be difficult if the disclosure of its operating results were limited to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) financial measures, which include special items, such as a restructuring charge, a one-time tax charge, a stock modification charge and Adjusted EBITDA. Accordingly, in addition to disclosing its operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, Park discloses non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, and operating results that exclude special items in order to assist its shareholders and other readers in assessing the Company’s operating performance, since the Company’s on-going, normal business operations do not include such special items. The detailed operating information presented below includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP operating results before special items to earnings determined in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax earnings to Adjusted EBITDA. Such non-GAAP financial measures are provided to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. These materials include lightning strike protection materials. Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Performance table, including non-GAAP information (in thousands, except per share amounts –unaudited):

13 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended February 28, 2021 March 1, 2020 November 29, 2020 February 28, 2021 March 1, 2020 Sales $ 14,441 $ 15,494 $ 10,372 $ 46,276 $ 60,014 Net Earnings before Special Items1 $ 2,335 $ 2,787 $ 1,037 $ 6,495 $ 10,503 Special Items, Net of Tax: Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options - - - - (144 ) Stock Option Modification - (154 ) - - (154 ) Restructuring Charges (1,303 ) - - (1,303 ) - Net Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 1,032 $ 2,633 $ 1,037 $ 5,192 $ 10,205 Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax $ - $ (249 ) $ (116 ) $ (328 ) $ (653 ) Net Earnings $ 1,032 $ 2,384 $ 921 $ 4,864 $ 9,552 Basic Earnings per Share: Basic Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.11 $ 0.14 $ 0.05 $ 0.32 $ 0.51 Special Items: Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options - - - - - Stock Option Modification - (0.01 ) - - (0.01 ) Restructuring Charges (0.06 ) - - (0.07 ) - Basic Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations $ 0.05 $ 0.13 $ 0.05 $ 0.25 $ 0.50 Basic Loss per Share from Discontinued Operations - (0.01 ) - (0.01 ) (0.03 ) Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.05 $ 0.12 $ 0.05 $ 0.24 $ 0.47 Diluted Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.11 $ 0.14 $ 0.05 $ 0.32 $ 0.51 Special Items: Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options - - - - - Stock Option Modification - (0.01 ) - - (0.01 ) Restructuring Charges (0.06 ) - - (0.07 ) - Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations $ 0.05 $ 0.13 $ 0.05 $ 0.25 $ 0.50 Diluted Loss per Share from Discontinued Operations - (0.01 ) - (0.01 ) (0.03 ) Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.05 $ 0.12 $ 0.05 $ 0.24 $ 0.47 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 20,382 20,519 20,381 20,387 20,507 Diluted 20,587 20,578 20,434 20,478 20,595 1 Refer to "Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures" below for information regarding Special Items.









Comparative balance sheets (in thousands):

February 28, 2021 March 1, 2020 Assets (unaudited) Current Assets Cash and Marketable Securities $ 116,542 $ 122,355 Accounts Receivable, Net 7,633 10,925 Inventories 4,794 6,379 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 3,372 5,535 Total Current Assets 132,341 145,194 Fixed Assets, Net 21,130 16,100 Operating Right-of-use Assets 103 420 Other Assets 9,938 10,072 Total Assets $ 163,512 $ 171,786 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts Payable $ 3,300 $ 4,735 Accrued Liabilities 1,708 1,709 Operating Lease Liability 33 152 Income Taxes Payable 2,952 2,111 Total Current Liabilities 7,993 8,707 Long-term Operating Lease Liability 86 268 Non-current Income Taxes Payable 14,303 15,986 Deferred Income Taxes 778 834 Other Liabilities 4,411 4,316 Total Liabilities 27,571 30,111 Shareholders’ Equity 135,941 141,675 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 163,512 $ 171,786 Additional information Equity per Share $ 6.67 $ 6.90









Comparative statements of operations (in thousands – unaudited):

13 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended February 28, 2021 March 1, 2020 November 29, 2020 February 28, 2021 March 1, 2020 Net Sales $ 14,441 $ 15,494 $ 10,372 $ 46,276 $ 60,014 Cost of Sales 10,115 10,460 7,819 33,085 41,341 Gross Profit 4,326 5,034 2,553 13,191 18,673 % of net sales 30.0 % 32.5 % 24.6 % 28.5 % 31.1 % Selling, General & Administrative Expenses 1,395 2,147 1,536 6,113 7,932 % of net sales 9.7 % 13.9 % 14.8 % 13.2 % 13.2 % Restructuring Charges 1,570 - - 1,570 - Earnings from Continuing Operations 1,361 2,887 1,017 5,508 10,741 Interest and Other Income: Interest Income 207 717 389 1,777 3,330 Earnings from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes 1,568 3,604 1,406 7,285 14,071 Income Tax Provision 536 971 369 2,093 3,866 Net Earnings from Continuing Operations 1,032 2,633 1,037 5,192 10,205 % of net sales 7.1 % 17.0 % 10.0 % 11.2 % 17.0 % Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax - (249 ) (116 ) (328 ) (653 ) Net Earnings $ 1,032 $ 2,384 $ 921 $ 4,864 $ 9,552 % of net sales 7.1 % 15.4 % 8.9 % 10.5 % 15.9 %





Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures (in thousands – unaudited):

13 Weeks Ended February 28, 2021 13 Weeks Ended March 1, 2020 13 Weeks Ended November 29, 2020 GAAP Specials Items Before Special Items GAAP Specials Items Before Special Items GAAP Specials Items Before Special Items Selling, General & Administrative Expenses $ 1,395 $ - $ 1,395 $ 2,147 $ (208 ) $ 1,939 $ 1,536 $ - $ 1,536 % of net sales 9.7 % 9.7 % 13.9 % 12.5 % 14.8 % 14.8 % Restructuring Charges 1,570 (1,570 ) - - - - - - - % of net sales 10.9 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Earnings from Continuing Operations 1,361 1,570 2,931 2,887 208 3,095 1,017 - 1,017 % of net sales 9.4 % 20.3 % 18.6 % 20.0 % 9.8 % 9.8 % Interest Income 207 - 207 717 - 717 389 - 389 % of net sales 1.4 % 1.4 % 4.6 % 4.6 % 3.8 % 3.8 % Earnings from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes 1,568 1,570 3,138 3,604 208 3,812 1,406 - 1,406 % of net sales 10.9 % 21.7 % 23.3 % 24.6 % 13.6 % 13.6 % Income Tax Provision 536 267 803 971 54 1,025 369 - 369 Effective Tax Rate 34.2 % 25.6 % 26.9 % 26.9 % 26.2 % 26.2 % Net Earnings from Continuing Operations 1,032 1,303 2,335 2,633 154 2,787 1,037 - 1,037 % of net sales 7.1 % 16.2 % 17.0 % 18.0 % 10.0 % 10.0 % Loss from Discontinued Operations - - - (249 ) - (249 ) (116 ) - (116 ) % of net sales 0.0 % 0.0 % -1.6 % -1.6 % -1.1 % -1.1 % Net Earnings 1,032 1,303 2,335 2,384 154 2,538 921 - 921 % of net sales 7.1 % 16.2 % 15.4 % 16.4 % 8.9 % 8.9 % Net Earning 2,335 2,538 921 Addback Discontinued Operations and non-cash items: Loss from Discontinued Operations - 249 116 Income Tax Provision 803 1,025 369 Interest Income (207 ) (717 ) (389 ) Depreciation 277 402 314 Stock Option Expense 49 115 49 Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations 3,257 3,612 1,380





Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures - continued (in thousands – unaudited):

52 Weeks Ended February 28, 2021 52 Weeks Ended March 1, 2020 GAAP Specials Items Before Special Items GAAP Specials Items Before Special Items Selling, General & Administrative Expenses $ 6,113 $ - $ 6,113 $ 7,932 $ (208 ) $ 7,724 % of net sales 13.2 % 13.2 % 13.2 % 12.9 % Restructuring Charge 1,570 (1,570 ) - - - - % of net sales 3.4 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Earnings from Continuing Operations 5,508 1,570 7,078 10,741 208 10,949 % of net sales 11.9 % 15.3 % 17.9 % 18.2 % Interest Income 1,777 - 1,777 3,330 - 3,330 % of net sales 3.8 % 3.8 % 5.5 % 5.5 % Earnings from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes 7,285 1,570 8,855 14,071 208 14,279 % of net sales 15.7 % 19.1 % 23.4 % 23.8 % Income Tax Provision 2,093 267 2,360 3,866 (90 ) 3,776 Effective Tax Rate 28.7 % 26.7 % 27.5 % 26.4 % Net Earnings from Continuing Operations 5,192 1,303 6,495 10,205 298 10,503 % of net sales 11.2 % 14.0 % 17.0 % 17.5 % Loss from Discontinued Operations (328 ) - (328 ) (653 ) - (653 ) % of net sales -0.7 % -0.7 % -1.1 % -1.1 % Net Earnings 4,864 1,303 6,167 9,552 298 9,850 % of net sales 10.5 % 13.3 % 15.9 % 16.4 % Net Earning 6,167 9,850 Addback Discontinued Operations and non-cash items: Loss from Discontinued Operations 328 653 Income Tax Provision 2,360 3,776 Interest Income (1,777 ) (3,330 ) Depreciation 1,150 1,544 Stock Option Expense 191 519 Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations 8,419 13,012



