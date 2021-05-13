Global Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market (2020 to 2028) - by Form, Application, Equipment Type, Processing Type and Region

Dublin, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Form, By Application By Equipment Type By Processing Type And By Region, Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Rising consumption of processed foods globally, and increasing necessity for processing and handling equipment in food industry are key factors driving market revenue growth.



Market Size - USD 146.22 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.1%, Market Trends - Technological advancements in food processing equipment, design and development of innovation processing technology



The global food processing & handling equipment market size is expected to reach USD 235.30 Billion in 2028, and register a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. According to industry analysis, increasing number of processed food companies, shifting preference towards consumption of healthy foods which are easy to carry and have longer shelf life are expected to drive growth of the global food processing & handling equipment market.



Processing and handling equipment refers to machine that enables easy process of manufacturing, packaging, storing and transporting food and beverage in all departments of production plants. These machines or equipment play an important role in tracking food and beverage products during and post production, and simultaneously ensure no human intervention and contamination by automation of processes.



High equipment cost and maintenance cost could hamper market growth to some extent. Additionally, health hazards of over consumption of certain processed foods, and increasing health-consciousness among people could result in low adoption of processed food, which in turn, could hamper market growth.



Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the form segments, the solid form segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 42.3% in 2020. The liquid form segment is expected to register the highest revenue growth rate during the forecast period.

Among the application segments, the meal, poultry & seafood segment is expected to register the highest revenue growth rate during the forecast period.

Among the equipment type segments, the elevators segment is expected to register the highest revenue growth rate during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market size was USD 55.56 Billion in 2020, and revenue growth of this market is expected to expand at a significantly high rate during the forecast period, due to growing population, and increasing per capita income, and consumption of value-added products

Key players profiled in the report include Alfa Laval, Buhler AG, JBT Corporation, GEA, Dover Corporation, Robert Bosch, IMA Group, Middleby Corporation, Welbeit Inc., and Multivac Corporation. The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7hcppx