Global Stationery Products Market Report 2021: Market is Estimated at $192.2 Billion in 2020, is Projected to Reach a Revised Value of $217.9 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 1.8%

Global Stationery Products Market to Reach $217.9 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Stationery Products estimated at US$192.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$217.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Printing Supplies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2% CAGR and reach US$108.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Paper-based Stationery Products segment is readjusted to a revised 0.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $52 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.6% CAGR



The Stationery Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$52 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$42 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.7% CAGR.



Mailing Supplies Segment to Record 0.9% CAGR



In the global Mailing Supplies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$12 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$29.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 1.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Stationery Products - A Diverse and Dispersed Industry

Digitalization Brings in a Mixed Bag of Opportunities & Challenges for Stationery Products

Writing Instruments Continue to Attract Demand

Digital Fatigue Triggers Revival of Interest in Penmanship and Printed Books

Recent Market Activity

Education Sector - A Major Market for Stationery Products

Rising Education Levels to Inject Demand

Seasonality is the Norm, Rather than an Exception

Digitization Impacts Demand for Conventional Office Supplies

Market Outlook

Developing Countries to Drive Global Growth

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Product Innovations Spark Renewed Interest in Stationery

Demand for Personalized Stationery Gains Momentum

The Home Office - An Expanding Market Segment

New Office Starts & Corporate Expansions - Key to Growth for Office Supplies

Paper & Paper-Based Products - Traditional Revenue Contributors

Trends Dictating a Direct Face-Off of Paper Products with Digitization

Growing Trend towards Bullet-Journaling and Hand Lettering Support Sales of Writing Instruments and Notebooks

Rise in Adoption of Eco-Friendly Products

DIY Market Presents New Opportunities

Demand on Rise for Fundraising Calendars

Stationery Licensing Offers New Pockets of Growth

Rise in Sales of Gift-Wrap and Party Goods

Writing Instruments - A Review

Writing Instruments Growth Drivers (On a Scale of 1-10)

Pens/Markers - Less Fazed by Digital Media

Premium Fountain Pens Remain a Niche

Luxury Writing Instruments Garner Demand

Ergonomic Pens to Relieve Writers Cramp

Personalization of Pens Grows in Demand

Demand on Rise for Fashionable and Stylish Writing Instruments

Pens in the Competitive List of Gifts

The 'Green Trend' - Assaying the Environmental Cause

Pencil Makers Go the Digital Way

Binders and Notebooks Emerge as Fashionable Items

Envelopes Market - A Review

Favorable Demographics Augur Well for Educational Stationery Products Market

Youth Bulge Augurs Well for Stationery Products Market

Writing & Marking Instruments Reach Toddlers

Women - The Largest Home Office Users

Features in Home-Office Supplies Increasingly Preferred by Consumers

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 375

