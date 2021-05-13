Oleeo toasts 25th anniversary year to herald a new era for Recruiting Enablement

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oleeo , the market leading international pioneer in talent acquisition software, today celebrates its 25th anniversary with a bold new website underscoring the power of Recruiting Enablement, designed to inspire recruiting leaders and provide the resources needed to ensure hiring efficiencies and effectiveness post-pandemic.



First founded in late 1995 as World Careers Network, Oleeo has helped transform talent acquisition for countless employers worldwide with its cutting-edge approach to online recruitment, including best-in-class technology for high-volume recruitment & campus recruiting.

With its new website, Oleeo spotlights its Recruiting Enablement Platform , which encompasses its multiple award-winning applicant tracking system Recruit, a candidate relationship management platform Engage and an innovative Events tool to make sure hiring events run seamlessly. In addition, the redesign focuses on a modern UI, including automation built to create an interactive and engaging experience with website visitors.



Oleeo also unveiled several new applications driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, including a solution designed to support a rise in virtual hiring, alongside modules to make redeployment & internal mobility easier to manage where circumstances require this.

Additionally, the company will be launching new technology to ensure that talent acquisition professionals are able to pave the way for inclusive diversity within their businesses with a series of new features designed to allow for better tracking and benchmarking of diversity & inclusion data across the entire recruitment funnel. These launches follow positive analyst reviews, including high-profile publications from Aptitude Research, Fosway Group, Brandon Hall Group and IDC.

Charles Hipps, CEO and founder of Oleeo, comments, “We are delighted to be celebrating our 25th anniversary with this great new website that really demonstrates how our Recruiting Enablement Platform can help ensure effective recruitment for businesses at a time when volume hiring is a challenge, and the candidate experience is brought to the forefront.

“It is packed with lots of great resources and immersive experiences from the chat technology to help bring to life the essential need for data-driven recruitment and connect recruiters to our expert team to help solve their pain points as we emerge from the pandemic and vacancies continue to rise once again.”

A new version of the Recruiting Brief MVP award-winning blog will also reside on the new website presenting the best thought leadership for recruitment professionals. To see the new site, visit https://www.oleeo.com .

