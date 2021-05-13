CURO Momentum Continues with New and Expanded Relationships, Award Wins and Product Enhancements

OTTAWA and EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anchored by client wins across industries along with new partnerships and reseller agreements, CURO Compensation Limited (CURO), an industry leader in total compensation management and pay equity technology, today shared details of its continued business momentum into 2021.



Over the last few months, CURO welcomed new clients Bunzl, Buro Happold, Dataminr, Renaissance Learning and William Buck, expanded relationships with Conning and Herbert Smith Freehills and entered reseller agreements for CURO Pay Equity with Morneau Shepell and SullivanCotter. CURO attributes this strong growth to increased interest in configurable compensation solutions and heightened demand for pay equity audits and analysis.

CURO’s Compensation Management, Pay Equity and Gender Pay Gap offerings were named Best SaaS (Non-U.S.) in the international Cloud Computing Awards program, The Cloud Awards, earlier this year. CURO recently made a series of updates to its Compensation Management solution, including significant performance enhancements to the submission process, improved letter configuration functionality and the inclusion of rolling review letters and refreshed messaging. Last month, CURO confirmed the scalability of its Pay Equity solution through an independent test for more than 200,000 employees across Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe, validating the solution’s suitability for large global and multi-national companies.

In addition to these developments, CURO successfully completed its SOC 2 Type 2 certification, which involved a third-party audit over time, and covered the trust service principles of data privacy, security and confidentiality.

Gerry O’Neill, founder and CEO of CURO, shared, “Coming off of a successful 2020, we are thrilled to continue that momentum into 2021 with the addition of new clients and partnerships and the active expansion of CURO’s reach through ongoing product enhancements. We look forward to helping more companies achieve efficient, effective, transparent and compliant compensation review processes and deliver equal and inclusive workplaces.”

About CURO Compensation

CURO Compensation (CURO) is an award-winning industry leader in total compensation management and pay equity technology. Empowering companies to maximize their talent investments, CURO helps employers make fair and appropriate compensation decisions based on real-time data. With CURO, employers can manage compensation processes with confidence, align employee pay with business success, analyze pay gaps and demonstrate a commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging across their workforce.

Founded in 2010, CURO solutions support organizations across North America, EMEA and APAC, with CURO Pay Equity recognized for innovating in the rapidly growing DEIB technology market. For more information, visit curocomp.com.