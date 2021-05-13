PDS Biotech Provides Business Update and Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune® T-cell activating technology, will discuss its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and provide a business update on its conference call today.



Recent Business Highlights:

National Cancer Institute to present interim efficacy and safety data of PDS0101 Phase 2 clinical trial in an oral presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting on June 7, 2021. This trial is evaluating PDS0101 with two clinical stage immunotherapies from EMD Serono, a first in class bifunctional checkpoint inhibitor Bintrafusp Alfa (M7824) and an antibody conjugated cytokine M9241 (NHS-IL12), in patients with all types of advanced HPV-associated cancers, whose cancer has returned or spread after treatment.

COVID-19 consortium received a commitment from the Secretary for Research and Scientific Training of The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation of Brazil (MCTI) to fund up to approximately US$60 million to support the clinical development and commercialization of a Versamune®-based COVID-19 vaccine by Farmacore in Brazil.

“We look forward to the presentation of preliminary efficacy and safety data from the National Cancer Institute (NCI)-led Phase 2 combination study of PDS0101 at the ASCO conference in early June. ASCO provides an important opportunity to present the potential of PDS0101 and the Versamune® platform in oncology to the research and medical community,” commented Dr. Frank Bedu-Addo, President and Chief Executive Officer of PDS Biotech, “The presentation of the human clinical efficacy data at ASCO is an important milestone both for PDS0101 and our entire Versamune®-based oncology pipeline.”

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

PDS Biotech reported a net loss of approximately $3.0 million, or $0.14 per basic share and diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to a net loss of approximately $4.0 million, or $0.39 per basic share and diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Research and development (R&D) expenses decreased 28% to approximately $1.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 from approximately $2.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The decrease of approximately $0.6 million in 2021 was primarily attributable to a decrease of $0.3 million in professional services and $0.3 million in clinical studies.

General and administrative expenses decreased 21% to approximately $1.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 from approximately $2.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The decrease of approximately $0.5 million is primarily attributable to a decrease in professional services of approximately $0.7 million which includes legal fees of approximately $0.2 million, offset by an increase of approximately $0.2 million in personnel costs.

Total operating expenses decreased 24% to approximately $3.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 from approximately $4.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

PDS Biotech’s cash balance as of March 31, 2021 was approximately $25.0 million.

About PDS Biotech

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune® T-cell activating technology platform. Our Versamune®-based products overcome the limitations of current immunotherapy by inducing in vivo, large quantities of high-quality, highly potent polyfunctional tumor specific CD4+ helper and CD8+ killer T-cells. PDS Biotech has developed multiple therapies, based on combinations of Versamune® and disease-specific antigens, designed to train the immune system to better recognize diseased cells and effectively attack and destroy them. Our immuno-oncology product candidates are initially being studied in combination therapy to potentially enhance efficacy without compounding toxicity across a range of cancer types. The Company’s lead investigational cancer immunotherapy product PDS0101 is currently in Phase 2 clinical studies in HPV-associated cancers. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.

Forward Looking Statements

PDS BIOTECHNOLOGY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,037,374 $ 28,839,565 Prepaid expenses and other 2,219,514 1,497,665 Total current assets 27,256,888 30,337,230 Property and equipment, net 3,583 5,443 Operating lease right-to-use asset 501,194 547,706 Total assets $ 27,761,665 $ 30,890,379 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 950,598 $ 1,415,224 Accrued expenses 1,854,795 1,735,322 Operating lease obligation-short term 123,654 119,904 Total current liabilities 2,929,047 3,270,450 Noncurrent liability: Operating lease obligation-long term 458,291 490,353 Total Liabilities: $ 3,387,338 $ 3,760,803 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $0.00033 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, 22,278,261 shares and 22,261,619 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 7,346 7,346 Additional paid-in capital 71,200,684 70,907,315 Accumulated deficit (46,833,703 ) (43,785,085 ) Total stockholders' equity 24,374,327 27,129,576 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 27,761,665 $ 30,890,379

PDS BIOTECHNOLOGY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)