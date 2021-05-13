Farsight Security Contributes to Verizon Business 2021 Data Breach Investigations Report

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farsight Security, a leading provider of DNS Intelligence, today announced that the company contributed to The Verizon Business 2021 Data Breach Investigations Report (2021 DBIR), the highly-anticipated annual industry report that examines data breaches around the globe. This year, the 2021 DBIR analyzed 29,207 quality security incidents, across 12 industries, of which 5,258 were confirmed breaches – a significant increase on the 3,950 breaches analyzed in last year’s report.



“The 2021 DBIR sets the gold-standard in data breach investigations. Farsight Security is proud to contribute our historical passive DNS data to help the DBIR team gain greater visibility and actionable insights into the cyberthreats facing organizations today. Passive DNS enables investigators to uncover and map malicious infrastructure used by adversaries for a wide range of cyberattacks, from simple phishing to sophisticated nation-state attacks,” said Farsight Security CEO Dr. Paul Vixie.

“We are pleased to welcome Farsight Security as a DBIR contributor this year. The company’s insights into passive DNS data formed a key part of the Assets section of the DBIR, helping us to understand the breadth of organizations' internet-facing real-estate. When the security community works together, we all benefit so we greatly appreciate their contribution,” said Gabriel Bassett, Lead Data Scientist of the Verizon Business DBIR.

Among the report’s findings:

Phishing remains a rising threat. According to the 2021 DBIR, phishing was present in 36% of breaches (up from 25% last year).

Privilege Misuse and System Intrusion breaches took the longest to discover.

The fastest breaches to discover appear to be those where it becomes readily apparent something is wrong, such as Stolen Assets, because the employee found evidence of a break-in, and Errors.

The fastest data to be compromised turns out to be Credentials. This is particularly the case in Phishing, which typically goes after the victim’s credentials for use in gaining further access to their chosen victim organization.

The complete Verizon Business 2021 Data Breach Investigations Report as well as Executive Summary is available on the DBIR resource page .



About Farsight DNSDB

Farsight DNSDB, with more than 100 billion DNS records, provides the Internet history of a particular domain or IP address dating back to 2010. Starting with a single suspicious domain or IP address, security professionals can query DNSDB® to find related DNS digital artifacts, from name servers to other IP addresses or domain names, to gain new, actionable insights into an adversary’s malicious infrastructure. It is used by leading global corporations, government agencies and higher education institutions around the world.

About Farsight Security, Inc.

Farsight Security, Inc. is the world’s largest provider of historical and real-time passive DNS data. We enable security teams to qualify, enrich and correlate all sources of threat data and ultimately save time when it is most critical - during an attack or investigation. Our solutions provide enterprise, government and security industry personnel and platforms with unmatched global visibility, context and response. Farsight Security is headquartered in San Mateo, California, USA. Learn more about how we can empower your threat platform and security team with Farsight Security passive DNS solutions at https://www.farsightsecurity.com/, join Farsight Labs at labs.fsi.io to access our early stage and community tools, or follow us on Twitter: @FarsightSecInc.

Sarah Hawley

Mockingbird Communications

+1 480.292.4640

sarah@mockingbirdcomms.com

Karen Burke

Director of Corporate Communications

Farsight Security, Inc.

kburke@fsi.io