Wisebitcoin Kickstarts ETF Week with SOL Listing

Singapore, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto exchange Wisebitcoin has announced the addition of a SOL ETF today. SOL is the native token for Solana, a platform focused on providing scalable blockchain infrastructure for developers. It will be available as an aggregate trading pair with USDT and the exchange stated that deposits and withdrawals will not be supported.

The listing marks the start of Wisebitcoin’s ETF Week. Over the next four months, the exchange is set to launch five ETFs every second week for a total of 20 ETF launches between May and August. Other listings for this week besides SOL include ALGO, ENJ, KSM, and KNC.

Wisebitcoin Senior Advisor Shadi Abdou shared his outlook on the listing. “We’re excited to start ETF week with solid offerings such as SOL. Over the next few weeks, our user base of professional traders will be able to take advantage of these ETFs with the most promising projects in the cryptocurrency space.”

ETFs consist of an asset that tracks the price of an underlying asset. They are commonly used as a way to keep track of an index or a whole industry sector. On Wisebitcoin’s spot market, ETFs can be used as a tool to gain exposure to a specific crypto asset without owning it with up to 3:1 leverage.

About Wisebitcoin

Wisebitcoin is a decentralized global exchange for professional traders with a multicultural team of over 50 specialists. It’s part of a cloud ecosystem with $6 billion in daily trading volume and over 2.3 million transactions per second on single trading pairs. The platform provides unparalleled services such as 100x leverage on contract trading, 24/7 live support, cloud infrastructure, affiliate programs, and deep liquidity. Other important features include a user-friendly interface, a mobile app, and an insurance fund for asset protection.

To learn more, visit https://wisebitcoin.com or https://twitter.com/wisebitcoin.

About Solana

Founded in 2017, Solana is dedicated to creating new blockchains with data structures that encode time flows into data. These allow up to 710,000 transactions per second on a 1 Gigabit network. The platform meets all three proper blockchain features of scalability, security, and decentralization and aims to provide an ideal toolkit for developers to build next-generation blockchain applications without limitation.

For more information visit https://solana.com/



Media Contact

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com

News via: KIssPR Brand Story

Content Disclaimer:

The above review statements are those of the sponsor (Source of content) and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, position or views of the content publisher. The content distribution company is therefore not responsible for the content and its authenticity and legal standing of the above subject matter. Each individual is required to exercise its content when making a purchase from the above offer. The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from the above press release is made at your own risk. Editorial merit of this content is subject to news publisher and its downstream partners. Consult an expert advisor/health and professional advisor before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's selling as mentioned in the above as source. The content publisher and its downstream distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.

DISCLAIMER of Liability . IN NO EVENT SHALL OUR PR COMPANY BE LIABLE OR RESPONSIBLE TO YOU OR ANY OTHER PERSON FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOST PROFITS OR LOST OPPORTUNITIES, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES IN ADVANCE AND REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF ACTION UPON WHICH ANY SUCH CLAIM IS BASED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIM ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OF THE CONTENT, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, AUDIO, PHOTOGRAPHS, AND VIDEOS, OR OF THE ACCURACY, RELIABILITY, OR LEGALITY OF ANY STATEMENT MADE IN OR OMITTED FROM ANY advertisement, sponsorship, endorsement, testimonial, opinion, or other product-related or service-related statement or review appearing in the Websites or in ANY post or article distributed via the Websites.













Attachment