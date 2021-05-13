Pre-engineered Buildings Market to reach US $34 billion by 2028 - Global Insights on Latest Building Design, Cost Minimizing, Application, Challenge, Manufacturers & Future Perspectives: Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pre-engineered buildings market is growing at a CAGR of >12.0% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. The demand is being driven by rising understanding of new off-site building structures and methods, as well as rapid industrialization in both developing and developed economies. The demand for industrial storage spaces and warehouses has risen as e-commerce and distribution stores have become more prevalent in the retail market.

This has increased the need for pre-engineered houses, which are more cost-effective and long-lasting than conventionally designed structures. Pre-engineered construction structures have a number of benefits, including a longer building material life cycle, unrestricted design flexibility, and lower material and labor costs.

Pre-engineered buildings are steel frames that are manufactured in a warehouse and then delivered to the job site to be assembled. These structures are made up of a solid frame made of steel plates and includes beams and columns and can reach large distances without the use of columns, as well as roof and wall coverings. Warehouses, storage centers, department malls, shopping centers, office parks, aircraft hangars, and hospitals are among the many commercial applications for pre-engineered structures.

Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa are expected to show promising opportunity for pre-engineered building market in coming years. Increasing construction industry coupled with rising need for green building will add market growth. Furthermore, the real estate industry is one of Asia-fastest-growing Pacific's and most well-known industries. Housing, shopping, restaurants, and commercial real estate are also part of that. Any of the reasons include an increase in demand for office rooms, the remarkable rise of the business environment, and urban and semi-urban accommodation. There is a need for the construction of modern smart cities and the regeneration of urban areas in cities to satisfy the demands of a growing demographic and their relocation to urban areas, which would drive the market for pre-engineered building market even further (PEB).

Global pre-engineered buildings market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market based on porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global pre-engineered buildings market have been studied in detail.

The major players operating in the global pre-engineered buildings market are NCI Building Systems, Nucor Corporation, Kirby Building Systems, Zamil Steel Holding Company, Bluescope, Lindab Group, Everest Industries, PEB Steel, PEBS Pennar, and ATCO. Some other leading players operating in this sector are Atad Steel Structure Corporation, Memaar Building Systems, Norsteel Buildings, John Reid & Sons, Rigid Global Buildings, Metal Building Manufacturers Inc., Mabani Steel, Steelway Building Systems, Tiger Steel Engineering India, Emirates Building Systems, Phenix Construction Technologies, Allied Steel Buildings, and SML Group.

