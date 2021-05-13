Kura Oncology to Participate in Cowen Virtual Oncology Innovation Summit

SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced its participation in the Cowen 2nd Annual Virtual Oncology Innovation Summit. Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present in a virtual fireside chat on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 10:20 a.m. PT / 1:20 p.m. ET.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of Kura’s website at www.kuraoncology.com, with a replay available shortly after the live event.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline consists of small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways. KO-539, a potent and selective menin inhibitor, is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial (KOMET-001) and targeting patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia, including patients with NPM1 mutations. Tipifarnib, a potent, selective and orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor, has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of patients with HRAS mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and is currently in a registration-directed study (AIM-HN) in patients with this devastating disease. Kura is also developing a next-generation farnesyl transferase inhibitor, which is intended to target innovative biology and larger oncology indications through rational combinations. For additional information about Kura, please visit the Company’s website at www.kuraoncology.com.

