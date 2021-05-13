AnalytixInsight Announces InvestoPro Online Broker Account Transition and Addition of Payment Processing

TORONTO, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence company, AnalytixInsight Inc. (“AnalytixInsight”, or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ALY; OTCQB: ATIXF), announces that the board of directors of InvestoPro SIM (“InvestoPro”), the online financial broker of AnalytixInsight’s FinTech affiliate MarketWall, has approved a strategic plan for the promotion of InvestoPro to certain Intesa Sanpaolo customers.



InvestoPro will be introduced by Intesa Sanpaolo to its customers as the bank’s online advanced digital trading platform, offering financial analysis, news, research, educational formats, and other exclusive content aided by artificial intelligence attributes provided by AnalytixInsight. Under the strategic plan, stock trading accounts will be transitioned to InvestoPro, thanks to the support of Intesa Sanpaolo. As a Samsung Electronics partner, the InvestoPro app is also preloaded on certain Samsung devices in Europe.

Intesa Sanpaolo is one of the top banking groups in Europe with a market capitalization of 45 billion euro. The bank has a strong digital proposition, with approximately 11.6 million multichannel customers and approximately 7.1 million customers using the Intesa Sanpaolo App.

Payment processing capabilities are to be provided by MarketWall, subject to regulatory approval, and are anticipated to be part of the services available on the InvestoPro online trading platform, allowing users to make payments and transfer funds between accounts. These features offer additional convenience to users who use their stock trading account for their primary financial activities. MarketWall intends to begin the regulatory process steps to add the payment processing features.

Worldwide interest in online brokers increased significantly over the past year, as a new generation of investors got their start in investing and opened online accounts in record numbers. InvestoPro is uniquely positioned to provide the tools investors are now seeking, such as AI-assisted financial analysis, market commentaries, ESG scores, training, education, and more. Through its interconnection with CapitalCube, InvestoPro has been enabled as an AI-assisted trading platform incorporating artificial intelligence and machine-created content to assist investors in making investment decisions. For example, users are presented with a simple 5-star visual which measures several quality metrics of the stock they are about to trade. Likewise, the risk profile of a stock is measured to determine compatibility with a client’s risk profile. InvestoPro.com can already count a community of over 2.5 million visitors per month from all over the world through its channels: website, social network, smart TV, and mobile app.

MarketWall also markets its next-generation trading platform as a white label B2B product offering, GEMINA, allowing global banks and brokers to license the online broker solution for deployment under their own brand. GEMINA interconnects to a bank or broker’s existing trading platform, enabling a quick and easy user deployment that is fully customizable with unique dashboards and customizable widgets.

InvestoPro is wholly owned by MarketWall, and the InvestoPro board of directors is made up of seven board members established as three nominees of Intesa Sanpaolo and two of AnalytixInsight. MarketWall is 49% owned by AnalytixInsight and 33% owned by Intesa Sanpaolo, one of the soundest and most profitable banks in Europe.

ABOUT ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC.

AnalytixInsight Inc. is an Artificial Intelligence, machine-learning company. AnalytixInsight’s financial analytics platform CapitalCube.com algorithmically analyzes market price data and regulatory filings to create insightful actionable narratives and research on approximately 50,000 global companies and ETFs, providing high-quality financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals and media. AnalytixInsight also designs and implements Workforce Optimization solutions for large global enterprises. AnalytixInsight holds a 49% interest in MarketWall, a developer of FinTech solutions for financial institutions. For more information, visit AnalytixInsight.com.

