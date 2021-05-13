SPAR Group Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

~ First Quarter Net Income Increased 208%, Highest in 15+ years



~ Operating Income Increased 84%

~ Gross Margin Improved 90 Basis Points

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP), a leading global provider of merchandising and marketing services, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

“This past quarter was our highest first quarter net income performance in more than 15 years. Despite the lingering effects of the pandemic-led economic downturn, this also marks the third consecutive quarter of year-over-year improvements in net income. With a renewed energy, we have improved total company profitability, while realizing growth in several of our businesses such as Canada, Mexico, China and South Africa,” stated Mike Matacunas, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Overall, 2021 is off to a solid start driven by new business while maintaining focus on the safety and well-being of our employees and clients.”

First Quarter Results

Consolidated net revenue was $61.1 million compared to $61.3 million in the prior year’s first quarter. Domestic net revenue of $23.7 million increased slightly from the prior year, while international net revenue decreased 1.7%. Excluding the effect of foreign currency exchange, international revenue would have increased by 4.7% and total revenue would have increased 3.5%.

Gross Profit was $12.3 million compared to $11.8 million during the first quarter a year ago. Gross margin improved 90 basis points to 20.1% versus 19.2% in the prior year’s quarter. The primary factors driving the improvement in gross profit were related to a 210-basis point improvement in international gross profit, which was only partially offset by continued wage pressure domestically.

Selling, General and Administrative expenses were 14.7% of revenue versus 15.9% in the prior year’s first quarter. This 118-basis point improvement in selling, general and administrative expenses was the result of operating expense leverage and continued efforts to reduce discretionary spending.

Operating Income improved 83.8% to $2.7 million compared to $1.5 million in the prior year’s first quarter, and operating margin was 4.5% compared to 2.4% in the prior year’s first quarter.

Net Income attributable to SPAR Group increased 207.7% to $0.9 million, compared to $0.3 million during the prior year’s first quarter. Earnings per share improved to $0.04, compared to a $0.01 in the prior year’s quarter.

Company Outlook

Due to expectations of continued volatility and uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic and other macroeconomic factors, the Company is not issuing revenue and earnings guidance at this time.

For 2021, the Company plans to continue to focus on growth of the core business, expanding internationally, innovating with technology and introducing new services.

Balance Sheet as of March 31, 2021

At March 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents totaled $19.7 million. Working capital was $24.4 million and current ratio was 1.5 to 1. Total current assets and total assets were $75.7 million and $92.4 million, respectively. Total liabilities were $53.8 million and total equity was $38.6 million at March 31, 2021.

Financial Results by Geography (in 000's)

Three Months Ended March 31, % Revenue: 2021 2020 Change International $ 37,422 $ 38,059 (1.7 %) Domestic 23,675 23,289 1.7 % Total $ 61,097 $ 61,348 (0.4 %)





Three Months Ended March 31, % Operating Income: 2021 2020 Change International $ 1,961 $ 1,168 67.9 % Domestic 757 309 145.0 % Total $ 2,718 $ 1,477 83.8 %

Three Months Ended March 31, % Net Income: 2021 2020 Change International $ 545 $ 260 109.7 % Domestic 372 38 858.7 % Total $ 917 $ 298 207.7 % Earnings Per Basic and Diluted share:



$ 0.04 $ 0.01

Margin Profile by Geography

Gross Margin:

Three Months Ended March 31, Basis Point 2021 2020 Change International 18.5 % 16.4 % 210 Domestic 22.5 % 23.8 % (130 ) Total 20.1 % 19.2 % 90

Operating Income as a % of Sales:

Three Months Ended March 31,

Basis Point 2021 2020 Change International 5.2 % 3.1 % 210 Domestic 3.2 % 1.3 % 190 Total 4.5 % 2.4 % 210

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group is a leading global merchandising and marketing services company, providing a broad range of services to retailers, manufacturers and distributors around the world. With more than 40 years of experience, 25,000+ merchandising specialists around the world, an average of 200,000+ store visits a week and long-term relationships with some of the world’s leading manufacturers and retail businesses. SPAR Group provides specialized capabilities across 9 countries and 4 continents.

For more information, please visit the SPAR Group's website at http://www.sparinc.com.

SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (loss)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net revenues $ 61,097 $ 61,348 Cost of revenues 48,838 49,560 Gross profit 12,259 11,788 Selling, general and administrative expenses 9,011 9,771 Depreciation and amortization 530 540 Operating income 2,718 1,477 Interest expense 147 228 Other (income), net (75 ) (8 ) Income before income tax expense 2,646 1,257 Income tax expense 865 335 Net income 1,781 922 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (864 ) (624 ) Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $ 917 $ 298



Basic net income per common share: $ 0.04 $ 0.01



Diluted net income per common share: $ 0.04 $ 0.01 Weighted average common shares – basic 21,188 21,105 Weighted average common shares – diluted 21,581 21,228 Net income $ 1,781 $ 922 Other comprehensive (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustments (1,835 ) (3,900 ) Comprehensive income (loss) (54 ) (2,978 ) Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest 773 1,820 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $ 719 $ (1,158 )

SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)