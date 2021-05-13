Multiplex Joins IBI Group-Led Smart City Sandbox

TORONTO, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global construction firm, Multiplex, announced today that it has joined the IBI Group-led (TSX:IBG) Smart City Sandbox. The Sandbox launched in 2018 as a group of like-minded public- and private-sector partners — including IBI Group, Ontario Power Generation, Ontario Centre of Innovation, The Weather Network, Slate Asset Management, EllisDon and Microsoft as technology provider — with a mission to foster innovative new products and solutions focused on improving the quality of life in urban environments. With its interest in construction innovation, Multiplex looks forward to synergies among the partnership and broader community, while bringing its domain knowledge and routes-to-market to bear for Sandbox start-ups and SMEs.



As part of the partnership, Multiplex will gain access to the physical and virtual Smart City Sandbox environments to support the firm’s advancement of innovative ideas and technology solutions for the built environment. In addition to access to events, new product launches, meetings with start-ups, and participation in the exchange of ideas with Sandbox partners and community members, Multiplex brings its territory expertise in the construction sector to the Sandbox community, as well as expert knowledge and guidance on the future of construction and technology innovation demands within the sector.

“Technology is disrupting the entire ecosystem of cities, from the planning and design stages, through to construction, maintenance and operations. I am very pleased to welcome Multiplex into the Sandbox community; an organization that brings insight and domain knowledge in a key area of technology disruption for cities, the construction sector. Multiplex and IBI share a common tenet, that having an open network of collaborators, with both established and emerging players representing all aspects of the urban environment, is where the best and most effective solutions for cities will come from,” said IBI Group CEO, Scott Stewart.

“Multiplex is thrilled to join like-minded industry partners in the Sandbox to innovate and drive Toronto’s built environment forward. Scott and the IBI team behind this project really are visionaries. The Sandbox concept is a marvel, and we are very excited to be part of it,” said Terry Olynyk, Multiplex President and Managing Director, Canada.

The vision of the Smart City Sandbox is to cultivate the next generation of smart buildings and infrastructure in cities. It offers entrepreneurs and start-ups an opportunity to explore new technologies and innovations, while gaining access to expert knowledge, data, mentoring, and potential funding and routes to market through Sandbox partners. Developed by IBI Group, and designed in-house by its corporate interiors team, the award-winning physical Sandbox, (located at 55 St. Clair Avenue West in Toronto) was transformed into a dynamic virtual environment as a result of the pandemic, through a digital twin model designed by IBI’s technology professionals. The virtual Sandbox offers community members the unique opportunity to increase the profile of their brand and latest smart city advances by leveraging a curated digital space alongside themed programming and events.

Visit smartcitysandbox.com for more information, or contact Julia Harper to get in touch with the Sandbox team and/or IBI Group, and Maddison Sharples to get in touch with Multiplex.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc. (TSX:IBG) is a technology-driven design firm with global architecture, engineering, planning, and technology expertise spanning over 60 offices and 3,000 professionals around the world. For nearly 50 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. IBI Group believes that cities thrive when designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch. Follow IBI Group on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Multiplex

Multiplex is a premier, global construction company that has been shaping skylines and delivering landmark property and infrastructure projects for almost 60 years. They are a leading international contractor with a focus on sustainable growth, strong relationships and local market expertise in Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Australia and India. Established in Australia in 1962, Multiplex’s work to date comprises more than 980 projects with a combined value in excess of US$80 billion, globally. With 27 completed and current projects in the Toronto GTA, Multiplex has built a reputation in the marketplace for their collaborative approach and working shoulder-to-shoulder with clients, consultants and trade partners to bring project visions to life.

Media Contacts:

Julia Harper

IBI Group

Julia.harper@ibigroup.com

1-647-330-4706

Maddison Sharples

Multiplex

Maddison.sharples@multiplex.global

1-647-981-1670