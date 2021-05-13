VitalHub Announces Expansion of Contract with Cambridgeshire and Peterborough STP

TORONTO, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce an expansion of the Company’s existing contract with the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Sustainability and Transformation Partnership (“STP”) (the “Client”), within the East of England region of the National Health Service (“NHS”).



The challenges faced during the pandemic has forced the NHS to adopt digital solutions at pace, with digital transformation and integrated care being a significant priority. Resulting from the success of an ongoing 4-year contract with VitalHub subsidiary Transforming Systems, the Client has expanded the use of the SHREWD platform to include the SHREWD Action module.

When asked to comment on the sale, Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp said: “This expansion sale is a further illustration of how our strong existing install base and successful implementations lead to expansion and growth. We have built a highly synergistic product portfolio that offers health systems value across a number of critical areas of need. We look forward to continuing to contribute to the implementation of digital health solutions, as we progress our growth and expansion strategy.”

The Client is responsible for serving a population of 900,000 individuals, and comprises three hospitals, two local authorities, one ambulance trust, one community trust and one mental health trust. Over the lifespan of the existing contract, SHREWD Resilience has provided the Client visibility into essential operational metrics on a regional basis, available in a single, unified view; delivering the prescriptive intelligence required to better coordinate and streamline patient flow.

SHREWD Action is an addition module to SHREWD Resilience, developed to enable teams to prepare for, unite and take action when pressure starts to escalate, enhancing a collaborative system response. As health systems progress in their utilization of digital tools to streamline processes and optimize workflow, adoption of the Action module will contribute toward supporting a consistency of service in the delivery of care for patients.

The Action module compliments SHREWD Resilience by generating automated action alerts linked to digitized surge and escalation plans. As pressure builds, pre-agreed actions are sent via push notifications to client personnel in real-time. These live-trigger alerts notify the right people at the right time, which supports improvements in quality of service, operational performance and patient outcomes.

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 275+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VHI”.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

CONTACT INFORMATION

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com