Global Chronic Pain Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis Report 2021: Chronic Pain Prevalence, Diagnosed, and Drug-Treated Patients

Global Chronic Pain Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis - 2021, provides Chronic Pain epidemiology, demographics, and patient flow. The data is presented by Pharma G7 countries including the US, France, Spain, Italy, UK, Japan.



The research provides population data to characterize Chronic Pain patients, history of the disease at the population level (Chronic Pain prevalence, Chronic Pain incidence) and at the clinical level (from diagnosis to treated patients). It also helps to identify patient sub-groups (age, gender, sub-groups) to understand targeted population for research and development, commercialization.



Research scope:

Chronic Pain patient flow: Chronic Pain prevalence, diagnosed, and drug-treated patients

Countries: US, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, G7 Countries

Demographics: Chronic Pain patients by age group, gender

Forecast: Chronic Pain epidemiology forecast to 2035

The data from this research will help executives:

Establish basis for Chronic Pain market sizing, assessing market potential, and developing drug forecast models

Identify Chronic Pain patients segments through age groups, gender, and disease sub-types

Develop Chronic Pain population-based health management frameworks

Evaluate Chronic Pain market opportunities, identify target patient population

Align marketing decisions with the Chronic Pain target population

Communicate leadership and health authorities about your Chronic Pain target patient population

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology

2. Chronic Pain Patients Definition

3. US Chronic Pain Epidemiology and Patient Flow

4. Germany Chronic Pain Epidemiology and Patient Flow

5. France Chronic Pain Epidemiology and Patient Flow

6. Italy Chronic Pain Epidemiology and Patient Flow

7. Spain Chronic Pain Epidemiology and Patient Flow

8. UK Chronic Pain Epidemiology and Patient Flow

9. Europe Chronic Pain Epidemiology and Patient Flow

10. Japan Chronic Pain Epidemiology and Patient Flow

11. Global Chronic Pain Epidemiology and Patient Flow



