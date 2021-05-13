Global Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis Report 2020-2035

Dublin, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cystic Fibrosis Epidemiology and Patient Flow - 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The research report, Global Cystic Fibrosis Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis - 2021, provides Cystic Fibrosis epidemiology, demographics, and patient flow. The data is presented by Pharma G7 countries including the US, France, Spain, Italy, UK, Japan.



The research provides population data to characterize Cystic Fibrosis patients, history of the disease at the population level (Cystic Fibrosis prevalence, Cystic Fibrosis incidence) and at the clinical level (from diagnosis to treated patients). It also helps to identify patient sub-groups (age, gender, sub-groups) to understand targeted population for research and development, commercialization.



Research scope:

Cystic Fibrosis patient flow: Cystic Fibrosis prevalence, diagnosed, and drug-treated patients

Countries: US, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, G7 Countries

Demographics: Cystic Fibrosis patients by age group, gender

Forecast: Cystic Fibrosis epidemiology forecast to 2035

The data from this research will help executives:

Establish basis for Cystic Fibrosis market sizing, assessing market potential, and developing drug forecast models

Identify Cystic Fibrosis patients segments through age groups, gender, and disease sub-types

Develop Cystic Fibrosis population-based health management frameworks

Evaluate Cystic Fibrosis market opportunities, identify target patient population

Align marketing decisions with the Cystic Fibrosis target population

Communicate leadership and health authorities about your Cystic Fibrosis target patient population

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology

2. Cystic Fibrosis Patients Definition

3. US Cystic Fibrosis Epidemiology and Patient Flow

4. Germany Cystic Fibrosis Epidemiology and Patient Flow

5. France Cystic Fibrosis Epidemiology and Patient Flow

6. Italy Cystic Fibrosis Epidemiology and Patient Flow

7. Spain Cystic Fibrosis Epidemiology and Patient Flow

8. UK Cystic Fibrosis Epidemiology and Patient Flow

9. Europe Cystic Fibrosis Epidemiology and Patient Flow

10. Japan Cystic Fibrosis Epidemiology and Patient Flow

11. Global Cystic Fibrosis Epidemiology and Patient Flow



