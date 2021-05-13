Chiral Chromatography Columns Market Worth will be $ 146.4 Million by 2028 - Research Insights on Key Trends, Regulatory Landscape, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Growth Drivers and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chiral chromatography columns market was valued at USD 90.5 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. Chromatography is a flexible separation method used in biopharmaceutical and pharmacy sectors, as well as food and beverage, oil and gas, environmental research, agricultural and chemical industries. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms are pouring a large portion of their profits into innovation to develop breakthrough protein-related drugs to meet growing demand of healthcare sector. Proteomic analysis typically employs chromatography, spectroscopy, PCR, flow cytometry, and next-generation sequencing (NGS). Furthermore, these innovations are primarily being used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms for protein isolation and identification during drug discovery process.

Adroit Market Research report on global chiral chromatography columns market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The market has been studied for the period 2018 to 2028, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market competition with Porter's five forces analysis and company positioning based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives, and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global chiral chromatography columns market have been studied in detail.

North America currently holds the largest share in chiral chromatography columns market owing to the presence of significant number of major players across the region along with growing investments by the established firms. Several emerging countries such as China, India, Brazil, South East Asia, and South Korea are anticipated to offer high-growth prospects in life science sector owing to the increasing growth opportunities for analytical instruments. Furthermore, growing adoption of advanced technologies coupled with increasing R&D activities across India & China, are projected to offer lucrative growth opportunities.

The prominent players operating in global chiral chromatography columns market includes Daicel Corporation, Merck KGaA, Phenomenex Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, GL SCIENCES, INC., and Hichrom Limited among other prominent players.

