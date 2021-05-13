Lightbridge CEO Seth Grae Reappointed to Civil Nuclear Trade Advisory Committee (CINTAC) to U.S. Secretary of Commerce

RESTON, Va., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (“Lightbridge,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, is pleased to announce that Lightbridge President and CEO Seth Grae has been reappointed by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo to the Civil Nuclear Trade Advisory Committee (CINTAC) as a representative from Lightbridge Corporation and of small business companies in the U.S. nuclear energy sector, effective immediately. As a member of CINTAC, Mr. Grae participates in the committee’s duty to advise Secretary Raimondo on developing and administering programs and policies to expand U.S. exports of civil nuclear goods and services.

CINTAC is composed of private-sector representatives from the nuclear power industry. CINTAC meets periodically throughout the year to discuss the most pressing trade issues facing the U.S. civil nuclear sector, contribute to policy discussions, and work with government leaders.

Seth Grae, President and CEO of Lightbridge Corporation, commented, “I am honored to be a member of this esteemed committee and to participate in its advisory roles to Secretary Raimondo. This is an exciting time for Lightbridge and advanced nuclear technologies, and I look forward to supporting America’s global leadership position in nuclear technology.”

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is an advanced nuclear fuel technology development company positioned to enable carbon-free energy applications that will be essential in preventing climate change. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel™, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for Small Modular Reactors, as well as existing light-water reactors, which significantly enhances reactor safety, economics, and fuel proliferation resistance. To date, Lightbridge has been awarded twice by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear program to support development of Lightbridge Fuel™. Lightbridge’s innovative fuel technology is backed by worldwide patents. For more information please visit: www.ltbridge.com.

