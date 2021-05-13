Duck Creek Technologies Wins Duo of XCelent Awards in EMEA for Property Casualty Claims Technology and Service

London, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is pleased to announce today that Duck Creek Claims has won two separate awards from independent industry analyst firm Celent for Claims Technology and Service in the EMEA Property Casualty sector.

In its 2021 P&C Claims System Vendor Report, Celent noted that Duck Creek Claims delivered a highly configurable claims solution for carriers of all lines, sizes, geographies, and currencies.

When considering criteria for the 2021 XCelent Technology and 2021 XCelent Services awards, Celent spoke to users of Duck Creek Claims who utilise the solution for a mix of commercial and specialty lines, and who praised the functionality and speed of the system as well as Duck Creek’s overall partnership approach.

A trusted and reliable SaaS claims system, Duck Creek Claims is a comprehensive claims management solution that helps insurers manage the entire claims lifecycle – from first notice of loss to settlement – in a single integrated solution.

Celent’s report is targeted at insurers looking to improve the efficiency of their claims management processes through technology and create a short list of vendors for evaluation.

Celent Analyst for Europe Craig Beattie said:

“Covering insureds in the event of a loss is an essential element of the insurance promise, and its critical importance means claims administration systems must deliver from start to finish. The objective is for insurers to look at a claims administration system as a mechanism to solve the entire equation and fulfill the insurance promise with agility, accuracy, and timeliness.

Celent believes technology must serve as a strategic enabler in the management of this crucial function. Duck Creek continues to invest in usability in Claims, with responsive design built in offering a streamlined first notice of loss approach as well as collaboration tools across teams for complex claims.

Enjoying ongoing significant market acceptance - with 15 new clients globally over the last two years - Duck Creek Claims is a strong, modern solution deployed in multiple countries and should be of significant interest to insurers across Europe.”

Bart Patrick, Managing Director of Duck Creek Technologies in Europe, said:

“I’m really proud that the hard work the Duck Creek team has put into our innovative claims solution has been recognised with this duo of prestigious awards for Technology and Service from the independent analysts at Celent.

It was particularly gratifying to see such feedback from insurers using Duck Creek Claims featured in the report; in particular the way users recognised that leveraging the SaaS model allowed them to remain within one version of the latest release at all times, as well as being able to expedite hot fixes as needed.

These latest awards complete a hat trick of awards we have received in 2021 from Celent, after winning the XCelent Technology Award for 2021 Policy Administration Systems for the EMEA Property Casualty sector earlier this year. For Duck Creek customers and prospects, this is a ringing endorsement that an investment in our systems is an investment in truly evergreen technology that will deliver from day one.”

Access the full Celent report: https://www.celent.com/insights/427417933

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

