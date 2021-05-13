TopBuild to Participate in Fireside Chat at J.P. Morgan’s Homebuilding and Building Products Conference

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry, announced that Robert Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer, and John Peterson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a live fireside chat at J.P. Morgan’s Homebuilding and Building Products Conference on Thursday, May 20, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



The 35-minute presentation will be webcast. To listen to the live webcast select the link below or go to the Investor Relations section of TopBuild’s website at www.topbuild.com.

https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/homebuilding21/sessions/38034-topbuild-corp/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., a Fortune 1000 Company headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry. We provide insulation and building material services nationwide through TruTeam®, which has approximately 200 branches, and through Service Partners® which distributes insulation and building material products from approximately 75 branches. We leverage our national footprint to gain economies of scale while capitalizing on our local market presence to forge strong relationships with our customers. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Tabitha Zane

tabitha.zane@topbuild.com

386-763-8801