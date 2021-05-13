Presence Global New Release Adds Visibility for Parents

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Widespread awareness of the risks of personal data breaches and the adverse effects of spending extensive time on social media continues to grow. Presence Global is a rapidly growing app that helps protect individuals and families, manage online security and internet pitfalls, and stay safe in every aspect of our digital lives.



Presence Global's proprietary software and AI is designed to deliver peace of mind online by enabling the ability to know, monitor, and protect one's digital footprint - all in one place.

Presence Global has just released two significant updates to its app to enable individuals and parents to protect their data privacy and online health:

Family Feature : The new family feature provides visibility to parents to see their children's online footprint. With a few clicks, it's now possible to add loved ones to the platform and help them protect their online privacy. As before, a key differentiator of the Presence Global feature is that it doesn't enable "stalking" and is a way to raise awareness of online privacy within a family.





: The new family feature provides visibility to parents to see their children's online footprint. With a few clicks, it's now possible to add loved ones to the platform and help them protect their online privacy. As before, a key differentiator of the Presence Global feature is that it doesn't enable "stalking" and is a way to raise awareness of online privacy within a family. New Dashboard Interface Redesign: The new interface makes managing one's online digital life easy by displaying the functionality in a simpler and more graphical user interface. The new dashboard highlights the complementary nature of My Hives, Data Privacy Management, and Your Internet Footprint. A single screen tap now enables access to any one of these features.



Founder and CEO Mukul Kumar states, "Protecting children online and providing guidance to help them be safe online is more critical than ever in today's connected world. The new family feature on the Presence platform helps families manage and protect their loved one's online life without invading their privacy."

Advisor Dr. Alva Johnson adds, "The Hive feature is an essential tool for parents who have children who are dealing with cyberbullying or want to initiate a dialogue about sensitive online issues simply. Cyberbullying is a serious problem that affects children's mental health. Parents, students, and educators must take preventative measures to stem the detrimental impact of cyberbullying."

Presence Global: Peace of Mind Online

Presence Global is a personal data management company. Our platform and services are breaking ground in the individual consumer data protection market by enabling the average person to start managing their digital footprint and protect the online health of themselves and their children. This is one of the first steps to making the internet a safer place for everyone. For more information, please visit us at https://presence.global/

Contact us at info@presence.global