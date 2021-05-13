Medolife Rx Announces New Extraction Facility and Scientific Team in Place

BURBANK, Calif., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated bioceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today that it has secured a new extraction facility in the Dominican Republic (DR) as well as onboarded scientific staff in order to increase production of Escozine® to meet rising demand following the Company’s recent product registration as a natural alternative cancer treatment.



As announced, the Company has been scaling production of its lead drug candidate Escozine®, which is derived from peptides found in scorpions that are then polarized through a patented process to increase efficacy. The peptides are extracted from the scorpions in a safe and humane way through a scientific process conducted in a clean laboratory setting. As such, the Company worked with the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources in the DR to identify and garner the necessary approvals for an extraction facility to support this production. After receiving said approvals, the Company has now onboarded a scientific team at the facility who is trained and ready to begin extraction of the peptides. This team will increase Medolife’s current capacity by around ten-fold, with the capability of adding a night shift and later doubling that increase in production.

“Our goal is to not only sell approved pharmaceutical medicines and functional wellness products, but to own our supply chain, which is rare in our space, and this facility adds to that construct,” said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. “Paired with our first-of-its-kind scorpion reservation, this extraction facility will allow us to produce the peptides necessary to create most of our pharmaceutical products in-house. That means increased margins and a decreased final cost, creating a larger market opportunity in under-developed or developing nations.”

Medolife has been researching Escozine® as a potential treatment for COVID-19 in clinical research programs in both the United States and the DR. The Company has completed numerous safety and efficacy studies on the drug, and filed a final data set with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as it relates to an Investigational New Drug (IND) filing on Escozine®. The Company is in the process of registration for medical ethics committee approval to conduct double-blind placebo human studies on Escozine®, which would mark a substantial step forward in Escozine’s path toward worldwide registration and adoption.

Furthermore, the Company will continue to operate in the nutraceutical space with consumer products in general wellness, stress relief, anxiety treatment, and pain management.

About Medolife Rx

Medolife Rx, Inc. is a global biotechnology company with operations in clinical research, manufacturing, and consumer products. Medolife Rx was created through the merger of Medolife, a private company founded by Dr. Arthur Mikaelian who pioneered the unlaying polarization technology that makes the Company’s portfolio of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products so effective, and Quanta, Inc., a direct-to-consumer wellness product portfolio company. The Company’s lead clinical development programs include Escozine®, a proprietary formulation consisting of small molecule peptides derived from Rhopalurus princeps scorpions, which is amplified by the Company’s polarization technology and is being researched as a treatment of various indications, including COVID-19 and cancer. The Company has completed preclinical safety and efficacy research on Escozine® and is pursuing product registration and drug approval in various countries, including the United States and throughout Latin America.

Through its subsidiary QuantRx, Medolife manufactures and distributes consumer wellness products in high-impact consumer areas such as pain relief, beauty, and general wellness. QuantRx products are designed using Dr. Mikaelian’s polarization technology, which applies advances in quantum biology to increase the potency of active ingredients. Ultimately, Quanta's mission is to deliver better, more effective ingredients to elevate product efficacy, reduce waste, and facilitate healthier, more sustainable consumption.

Beyond its own clinical and consumer applications, the polarization technology used by Medolife and its subsidiaries has many potential applications. From potentiating bio-ingredients, to producing more-effective carbon-trapping plants, to transformative anti-aging solutions, Medolife has the opportunity to upend how commercial and pharmaceutical products are made and increase their benefits, while decreasing their chemical concentration.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature which express the beliefs and expectations of management including statements regarding the Company's expected results of operations or liquidity; statements concerning projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or forecasts as to our business, financial and operational results and future economic performance; and statements of management's goals and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "we believe," "we intend," "may," "will," "should," "could," and similar expressions. Such statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors and additional information are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these important factors. Although we believe that these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

