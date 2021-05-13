Magnite & dentsu Canada Extend Preferred Partner Relationship with a Focus on CTV

TORONTO, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising platform, today announced the expansion of its preferred partner relationship with dentsu Canada’s media agencies. Dentsu will significantly increase its spend on Magnite’s platform and Magnite will help ensure the agency is effectively leveraging programmatic and addressability in their CTV buys.



Magnite’s dedicated CTV platform provides buyers with access to premium CTV inventory and technology that optimizes the ad experience in a full-screen video environment. Dentsu Canada’s media teams will work with Magnite to leverage audience, contextual, and behavioral criteria, to optimize and drive addressable CTV campaign performance for buyers. As part of the expanded preferred relationship, Magnite will provide CTV-focused educational support to dentsu Media’s teams so they remain at the forefront of CTV.

“CTV has shown true growth potential as the move from linear to connected television is accelerating at an unprecedented rate,” commented Damien Veran, Head of Canada and LATAM at Magnite. “Having been a valuable partner for us over the past four years, we’re thrilled to strengthen our relationship with dentsu Media and arm them with the knowledge and capabilities to best set them up for success in this space. CTV is poised to be the dominant way that viewers engage with TV and we are excited to help buyers better connect to audiences through this medium.”

“Magnite is a trusted partner that has the potential to unlock significant opportunities for our clients and we’re looking forward to continuing our fruitful collaboration,” said Nicole Brown President, Investment at dentsu. “Magnite has made the programmatic buying experience more simple, streamlined and effective for CTV and alongside our vision for the future for connecting television in a new media world, we look forward to working closely with them to make more progress on this front. With Magnite, we are confident we can help our clients tap into CTV in more meaningful ways with greater impact.”

