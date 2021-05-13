Heartland BancCorp Welcomes Jeff Ciochetto as Director of Credit

WHITEHALL, Ohio, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland BancCorp (“Heartland” and “the company”) (OTCQX: HLAN), parent company of Heartland Bank (“Bank”), today announced that Jeff Ciochetto has joined Heartland Bank as Senior Vice President Director of Credit Administration. In this leadership role, Ciochetto will oversee Heartland’s commercial, consumer and mortgage underwriting functions supporting the bank’s sales teams.



“Jeff adds decades of experience and is a true veteran of the vast credit arena. His ability to work across departments and be very present for his staff’s development will benefit our underwriting and speed to market in the future,” stated G. Scott McComb, Chairman, President & CEO.

Ciochetto began his career with Heartland in January of 2021 with over 28 years of experience in banking focused in the areas of commercial, retail and credit at various senior levels. Ciochetto previously owned and operated his own financial consulting firm and spent the last three years as the treasury and chief credit officer for the largest furniture manufacturer/importer in the United States.

“I am very excited and feel very fortunate to have landed at Heartland Bank. From the moment I first discussed the opportunity with the bank, I knew I had found a home, a place that values the contributions of all team members. The culture and traditions are rich in history, over 110 years, with Heartland tracing its roots to the people and communities it serves,” stated Jeff Ciochetto.

As a senior vice president at Heartland, Ciochetto will also be a contributory member of several of Heartland’s strategic committees including loan, delinquency, compliance, risk management and quality committee. Ciochetto received a Bachelor of Science in business administration and economics from Central Michigan University, studied economics at Cambridge University in England on a scholarship and holds a Master of Business Administration in finance and commercial banking from Wayne State University.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank, which operates 18 full-service banking offices and TransCounty Title Agency, LLC. Heartland Bank, founded in 1911, provides full-service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; professional financial planning services; and other financial products and services. Heartland Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol HLAN. Learn more about Heartland Bank at Heartland.Bank

In May of 2020, Heartland was ranked #58 on the American Banker Magazine’s list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity as of December 31, 2019.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views of future events and operations. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company as of the date of this release. It is important to note that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the ability of the Company to implement its strategy and expand its lending operations.