Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Shareholder Update Webinar

HAMILTON, Ontario, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, wishes to inform shareholders that it will be hosting a webinar on June 1, 2021 at 6:00am PDT / 9:00am EDT to review the Company’s quarterly financial statements for Q3 Fiscal Year 2021 (January 1 – March 31, 2021), and provide a corporate update.



Webinar Login Information:

Date: Tuesday, June 1, 2021 Time: 6:00am PDT / 9:00am EDT URL: www.reliqhealth.com/webinar

“In the webinar on June 1st, Management will discuss the Q3 FY2021 financials, provide an update on Reliq’s operations to date and review guidance for the remainder of calendar year 2021,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO at Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “The Company remains on track to reach profitability by the end of June 2021, which is a key milestone for the business. Achieving profitability is the first step on our path to uplisting to the NASDAQ and will enable us to begin the application process. Reliq expects to generate revenues of approximately $11 Million in calendar year 2021 with gross margins of 75% and EBITDA margins of 45% by the end of this year. Thanks to a successful vaccine rollout, most US States are moving quickly to reopen and Reliq is consistently increasing the pace of onboarding and the corresponding revenue generated every month. The Company has expanded its Care Management team in the US based on existing customer demand and is well prepared to support the rapid growth expected throughout the remainder of 2021.”

For those who are not able to attend the webinar, a recording will be available on the Company’s website (www.reliqhealth.com) immediately following the session.

Reliq Health

Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global telemedicine company that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the WKN as A2AJTB.

