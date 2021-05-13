Grocery Delivery Service Jupiter Launches Social Shopping Platform to Help Families Cut Meal Planning, Shopping, and Cooking Time in Half

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter , the grocery delivery company that saves families time - from meal planning to grocery shopping to cooking - today announced community-based shopping, one of the first grocery social shopping experiences in the industry. Jupiter’s platform now features popular food influencers and recipe creators, social sharing, and more than two thousand recipes, allowing users to quickly browse recipes, plan meals, and, with one click, add recipe ingredients to their shopping carts, making grocery shopping faster and easier than ever before.



Today, households spend more than 10 hours a week preparing to feed the family. This includes browsing recipes, planning meals, grocery shopping, and cooking. Jupiter cuts this time in half. While Jupiter’s grocery delivery service currently serves residents in the San Francisco Bay Area, Jupiter’s social shopping experience is available to anyone who loves finding new recipes, cooking, and sharing photos of what they cook, and who is interested in being involved in a food community.

“After a year of living through the COVID-19 pandemic it’s become clear that cooking and eating at home has evolved from being a necessity to something that friends and families have bonded over on social media,” said Chad Munroe, co-founder and CEO of Jupiter. “We believe that this new food community - which involves sharing sourdough bread triumphs and failures, to discovering recipes that are fun, easy, and appeal to family members of all ages - can help people feed their families more quickly and easily when it’s seamlessly combined with the online grocery shopping experience.”

The launch of Jupiter’s social shopping platform is a broad expansion from the recipe feature Jupiter launched last year, which allowed users access and add recipes they could shop and instantly add to their baskets, giving them more options to make homemade meals instead of having to rely on expensive meal kits and premade dishes.

Jupiter’s Social Shopping Platform features not only enhance the shopping experience for its Bay Area customers but they are also available, for free, to anyone looking for new recipes or interested in participating in a food community. The features include:

The ability to build and personalize weekly meal plans

The ability to see what other people are cooking, not only across the San Francisco Bay Area but across the rest of the country

Curated recipes food content creators like Cilantro Parsley , Uncle Mitch Cooks , and more

, , and more The opportunity to join communities that are centered on dietary preferences such as Keto, Paleo, Whole30, Vegan, Vegetarian, etc.

The ability to save and add notes to recipes, and to view recipe notes from others

The ability to review community feedback and rankings on recipes

The ability to search recipes based on products, ingredients, dietary, preference, content creator, etc.

Access to a massive selection of Keto, Paleo, Whole30, Vegan, and plant-based recipes.

The additional benefits and conveniences that Jupiter’s grocery delivery customers can benefit from include the time-saving "autopilot" order feature where customers can set their favorite items to automatically reorder, and reliable and recurring weekly delivery times.

Jupiter is a minority-owned, San Francisco-based grocery delivery company that was co-founded by a diverse team of Stanford MBA alumni. Jupiter’s mission is to create a magical food experience that is both convenient and sustainable and in doing so giving time back to families. Jupiter’s delivery areas in the SF Bay Area include San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, Marin, Walnut Creek, Berkeley, Richmond, Alameda, Palo Alto, Mountain View, Redwood City, and Pacifica.

Jupiter's delivery personnel are employees who earn living wages and benefits. Shop from Jupiter, or join Jupiter’s social shopping community at www.jupiter.co .

