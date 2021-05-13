Protara Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TARA), a clinical-stage company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that management will present at two upcoming virtual investor conferences:



Oppenheimer Rare & Orphan Disease Summit on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 11:35am ET





Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 1:30pm ET



A live audio webcast of the presentations can be accessed by visiting the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website: https://ir.protaratx.com. The webcasts will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Protara Therapeutics, Inc.

Protara is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with cancer and rare diseases with limited treatment options. Protara’s portfolio includes its lead program, TARA-002, an investigational cell-based therapy being developed for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations, and IV Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure-associated liver disease. For more information, visit www.protaratx.com.

