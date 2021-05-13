Daré Bioscience Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides a Company Update

SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and provided a company update.



“The strong momentum of 2020 continued during the first quarter of 2021 for Daré. Having completed the DARE-BVFREE Phase 3 study in late 2020, we are preparing to file a New Drug Application with the FDA for DARE-BV1 for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis during the second quarter. This will be Daré’s first NDA submission and represents a meaningful milestone for our company,” said Sabrina Martucci Johnson, President and CEO of Daré Bioscience. “In March of 2021, we initiated the Phase 2b RESPOND study of Sildenafil Cream, 3.6% for the treatment of female sexual arousal disorder, and our clinical sites are actively recruiting. FSAD represents a significant unmet need, with an estimated 10 million women in the U.S. experiencing distress from symptoms of low or no sexual arousal and actively seeking treatment. Daré’s strategy is to identify and advance candidates that address persistent unmet needs in women’s health, and Sildenafil Cream, 3.6% falls squarely within our mission.”

2021 Key Portfolio Objectives

DARE-BV1: NDA submission and strategic commercialization agreement.

Sildenafil Cream, 3.6%: Phase 2b clinical study topline data.

Ovaprene: Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) submission.

DARE-HRT1: Phase 1 clinical study topline data.

DARE-VVA1: Initiation of Phase 1 clinical study.



Portfolio Accomplishments and Management Expectations for 2021-2022

DARE-BV1: Daré innovation: Novel, investigational thermosetting bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% as a first-line, single-administration treatment for bacterial vaginosis. 4Q 2020 : Successful completion of the DARE-BVFREE Phase 3 clinical study. 2Q 2021 : Submit NDA to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). 2021 PDUFA goal date : Fast track and Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designations allow for a priority review request at the time of NDA submission, which, if granted, could lead to FDA approval in the current year. 2021 : Execute and announce commercialization strategy for DARE-BV1 in the U.S. to support a robust market introduction in 2022, if approved.



Sildenafil Cream, 3.6%: Daré innovation: Proprietary, investigational cream formulation of sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra®, for topical administration to treat female sexual arousal disorder (FSAD). 1Q 2021 : Commenced Phase 2b RESPOND clinical study. Year-end 2021 : Topline data readout of RESPOND clinical study targeted for 4Q. No FDA-approved products exist today to treat FSAD. FSAD is a physiological condition characterized by the inability to attain or maintain sufficient genital arousal during sexual activity and, of the various types of female sexual dysfunction disorders, is most analogous to erectile dysfunction in men.



DARE-HRT1: Daré innovation: Unique, investigational 28-day intravaginal ring (IVR) containing bio-identical estradiol and bio-identical progesterone for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms and genitourinary syndrome associated with menopause. 2Q 2021 : Topline data readout of Phase 1 clinical study targeted for 2Q.



Ovaprene:

Daré innovation: Novel, investigational hormone-free monthly intravaginal contraceptive whose U.S. commercial rights are under a license agreement with Bayer. 4Q 2021 : Submit IDE to the FDA for a pivotal contraceptive clinical study in the U.S. 1Q 2022: Commence pivotal Phase 3 clinical study. Year-end 2022: 6-month safety and efficacy data readout targeted for 4Q 2022.



DARE-VVA1:

Daré innovation: Proprietary, investigational formulation of tamoxifen for vaginal administration to treat vulvar and vaginal atrophy (VVA) in women with or at risk for hormone-receptor positive breast cancer. 2H 2021: Initiate Phase 1 clinical study to be conducted in Australia.





Financial Highlights for Quarter ended March 31, 2021

Cash and cash equivalents: $7.7 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $4.7 million at December 31, 2020.

Net cash from financing activities during 1Q 2021 was approximately $11.4 million and included net proceeds from sales of common stock under the company’s at-the-market offering program and equity line and warrant exercises.

General and administrative expenses were approximately $1.94 million in 1Q 2021, as compared with $1.86 million in 1Q 2020, with the increase reflecting higher personnel costs and stock-based compensation expense.

Research and development expenses were approximately $5.7 million in 1Q 2021, as compared to approximately $2.4 million in 1Q 2020. The $3.3 million increase was due primarily to increases in expenses related to clinical trial and other development and regulatory affairs activities for Sildenafil Cream, 3.6%, DARE-BV1, Ovaprene and DARE-HRT1.

Comprehensive loss for 1Q 2021 was approximately $7.3 million, as compared to approximately $4.3 million for 1Q 2020.



Recent Financial Developments

Between April 1, 2021 and May 10, 2021, Daré received additional cash of approximately $2.6 million (net of fees) from sales of common stock under the company’s at-the-market offering program and equity line.

As of May 10, 2021, approximately 49.4 million shares of Daré common stock were outstanding.

Daré Bioscience, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Operating expenses General and administrative $ 1,940,328 $ 1,861,765 Research and development 5,728,206 2,379,804 License fees 25,000 12,500 Total operating expenses 7,693,534 4,254,069 Loss from operations (7,693,534 ) (4,254,069 ) Other income 3 1,821 Gain on extinguishment of note payable 369,887 - Net loss $ (7,323,644 ) $ (4,252,248 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments (6,841 ) (22,944 ) Comprehensive loss $ (7,330,485 ) $ (4,275,192 ) Loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.18 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 44,502,582 23,799,396 Daré Bioscience, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,660,151 $ 4,669,467 Working capital (deficit) $ 3,490,641 $ (676,689 ) Total assets $ 10,518,453 $ 7,550,712 Total stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 3,258,233 $ (1,151,733 )



