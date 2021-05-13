CarolinasDentist Announces Opening of New Location in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarolinasDentist is excited to announce the opening of their newest location in Chapel Hill, led by one of their partners, Dr. Josh Zukerman, and his team. To celebrate the opening of the Chapel Hill office, located at 110 Perkins Drive, there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at the premises on Tuesday, May 18th at 1:00pm EST with members of the Chapel Hill-Carrboro Chamber of Commerce.



CarolinasDentist will provide a full suite of services—from dental cleanings to smile makeovers. For patient convenience, the practice will offer early morning and late evening appointments as well as emergency visits.

CarolinasDentist accepts many of the most popular dental insurance plans, but for those without dental insurance, Dr. Zukerman and his team will offer an in-house membership plan. Additionally, the practice provides flexible financing options through third-party providers.

Dr. Zukerman and his team will focus on providing high-quality comprehensive dental care in a relaxing, anxiety-free environment using the most modern technology—from aesthetic procedures involving smile makeovers, to same-day CEREC crowns, Invisalign, dental implants, root canals, tooth-colored fillings, whitening, hygiene care, and more.

“As a die-hard Tar Heel, it is my dream come true to be opening my office in Chapel Hill,” said Dr. Zukerman. “I look forward to serving patients in the community that I love, providing a personalized experience to address all of their individual dental concerns.”

Dr. Zukerman graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2006 with distinction and highest honors, earning his BA in Anthropology. He attended the UNC Adams School of Dentistry, graduating with his DDS degree in 2015. Dr. Zukerman pursued an additional year of intensive training, completing a General Practice Residency at the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System in combination with the University of Michigan Hospital. In 2016, Dr. Zukerman joined CarolinasDentist and became a partner in 2018.

He is a member of the American Dental Association, the Academy of General Dentistry, the North Carolina Dental Society, the Chapel Hill Carrboro Chamber of Commerce and the Chapel Hill Young Professionals. Dr. Zukerman and his wife live in Durham with their son and their yellow lab.

Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Saturdays by appointment, the CarolinasDentist Chapel Hill office is located near the Chapel Hill Medical Center just off I-40.

CarolinasDentist believes in creating a positively different dental experience by always putting their patients first and using leading-edge technology and techniques. They offer a wide range of services and consider themselves a “one-stop-shop” for quality dental care. You can count on their hardworking team to provide care that fits your needs and lifestyle. Chapel Hill is one of their 10 conveniently located offices across North Carolina.

For more information, call (919) 885-0999 or visit carolinasdentist.com.

About CarolinasDentist

CarolinasDentist is a local dental practice with nine convenient locations across North Carolina. We believe in “positively different dentistry” that offers patients a relaxing environment with high-quality dental care. Our work is centered on making sure our patients’ needs are understood, having convenient scheduling and financial options, and upholding a high standard of care using modern technology.

We offer many different dental services, ranging all the way from cavity prevention to dramatic smile makeovers. We’ll be there for you when your little one gets their first tooth, and we’ll be there for you if you ever need to restore your smile back to great condition. You can think of us as your trusted dental home that you can turn to year after year, throughout all stages of your dental health.