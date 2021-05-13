Rastegar Property Company Hires Saima Qureshi as Chief Strategy Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rastegar Property Company , a vertically-integrated private real estate investment firm focused on residential, office, retail and industrial asset classes throughout the United States’ Sun Belt region, today announced the addition of Saima Qureshi as Chief Strategy Officer. Committed to its core value of a diverse and inclusive workplace, Qureshi joins Rastegar to head up the fast-growing firm’s strategic initiatives while also overseeing all communications and marketing efforts as the brand scales for global growth.



With a track record of brand building across various disciplines and a true entrepreneur at heart, Qureshi will be critical in executing the vision for the company’s multiple verticals on a national scale, including the verticals in the entertainment, residential, office, and industrial spaces. As part of the leadership team, she will vet new investment opportunities as Rastegar plans to bring state-of-the-art developments to market across asset classes. She will also be charged with propelling the Rastegar brand on to the global stage while maintaining its commitment to creating tech-driven, healthy and beautiful communities and developments that are attractive to today's modern consumer.

“Rastegar provides a great opportunity to not only work for a fast-growing firm, but also be a part of key decision making as we target various cities and properties for long-term growth,” said Qureshi. “Our team is reimagining real estate, bringing art, culture and entertainment to our communities and assets in order to attract younger generations who have very specific wants and expectations based on their life experiences, which I can relate to.”

A Houston native, Qureshi joins Rastegar after spending the last four years at commercial real estate titan Newmark, where she worked closely with Rastegar’s new President, Neal Golden. Together, Qureshi and Golden will work in lockstep with Rastegar’s Founder and CEO Ari Rastegar as the company targets investments to bring to market across Texas and the Southern half of the United States.

“Saima is well on her way to becoming a star in the industry, providing the firm with a young, fresh perspective that is very much needed as we continue to build industry leading housing and venture into other asset classes meant to attract today’s young professionals and families,” said Golden. “She’s at the forefront of building out our various verticals, and she is going to spearhead building our Rastegar brand in Central Texas and beyond.”

Qureshi holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Tulane University and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in entrepreneurship and marketing from the University of Houston. She was also a part of the Wolff Center for Entrepreneurship, rated one of the top three entrepreneurship programs in the nation. She’s a proud Texan and lives with her dog and cat in Austin.

"Rastegar is catapulting onto the global stage, and Saima provides us with a fresh, dynamic mindset that will allow us to create innovative, culture-forward properties across asset classes," said Rastegar. "We're taking a new, innovative approach to creating spaces built specifically for younger generations who've grown up in the age of social media, have a keen understanding of technology and how it benefits their lives, and seek out experiences driven by art and culture."

About Rastegar Property Company

Rastegar Property Company is a technology-enabled private real estate investment firm focused on value-add and development in all asset classes throughout Austin and the southwest United States. Rastegar and its affiliates have co-invested in or directly own and operate over 13.8 million square feet of real estate across projects in 13 states and 35 cities. The firm specializes in acquiring complex or undervalued assets with opportunities to create value through repositioning, redevelopment, and/or improved operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit https://rastegarproperty.com/.

