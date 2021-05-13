 Selecta Biosciences Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

SEL-399 (empty AAV8 capsid with ImmTOR) study on track with topline data expected in the fourth quarter of 2021

SEL-212 enrollment on track with topline data from DISSOLVE phase 3 program expected in second half of 2022

IND filing for IgA nephropathy program expected by the end of 2021

IND filing for wholly-owned gene therapy program in MMA expected by the end of 2021; IND in OTC deficiency gene therapy program expected in 2022

As of March 31, 2021, Selecta had approximately $149.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities which is expected to provide runway into the second quarter of 2023



WATERTOWN, Mass., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB), a biotechnology company leveraging its clinically validated ImmTOR™ platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 and provided a business update.

“We are very pleased about the continued progress across all aspects of the company,” said Carsten Brunn, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Selecta. “We regained exclusive rights to our MMA program and now have two proprietary gene therapy programs to rapidly follow our ongoing empty capsid study. Additionally, we continue to progress our enzyme program, with an expected IND filing by the end of 2021 in IgA nephropathy, and topline data from the Phase 3 DISSOLVE program for SEL-212 anticipated in the second half of 2022.”

Recent Highlights and Anticipated Upcoming Milestones:

Enzyme Therapies:

SEL-212 for chronic refractory gout: Enrollment for the Phase 3 DISSOLVE clinical program for SEL-212 for the treatment of chronic refractory gout, which was licensed to Sobi, is progressing as planned with topline data expected in the second half of 2022.

Leveraging the success of SEL-212, Selecta expects to file an Investigational New Drug, or IND, application by the end of 2021 for a novel therapeutic approach that combines ImmTOR with an enzyme, IgA1 protease for the treatment of IgA nephropathy.

Gene Therapies:

First-in-human trial of SEL-399: In collaboration with AskBio, Selecta initiated the first-in-human, dose-escalation trial of SEL-399, an adeno-associated viral serotype 8 (AAV8) empty vector capsid (EMC-101) containing no DNA combined with ImmTOR. The trial aims to determine the optimal dose of ImmTOR to mitigate the formation of antibodies to AAV8 capsids used in gene therapies. Selecta and AskBio expect to report topline data in the fourth quarter of 2021.

MMA-101 for methylmalonic acidemia (MMA): Selecta regained exclusive rights to its lead gene therapy program in MMA from AskBio and expects to file an IND in MMA-101, in combination with ImmTOR, by the end of 2021. The phase 1/2 MMA-101 program, which is expected to commence in 2022, will evaluate biomarkers of efficacy, neutralizing antibodies and safety and tolerability.

SEL-313 for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency (OTC deficiency): Selecta’s proprietary gene therapy product candidate, SEL-313, is being developed to treat OTC deficiency, a rare genetic urea cycle disorder that causes ammonia to accumulate in the blood due to mutations in the OTC gene. SEL-313 is currently in preclinical development and a clinical trial application, or CTA and/or IND filing are expected in 2022. A Pediatric Investigation Plan (PIP) for SEL-313 was submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) pediatric committee in February 2021.

Sarepta Therapeutics program in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) and certain Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophies (LGMD) subtypes: Selecta has achieved a $3 million milestone payment related to the completion of a preclinical study under the Research License and Option Agreement.

Restoring Self-Tolerance in Autoimmune Diseases:

Selecta continues IND-enabling work on an ImmTOR-based approach to treating primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), a chronic, progressive autoimmune liver disorder that leads to inflammation, damage and scarring of the small bile ducts. Selecta expects to file an IND in PBC in the second half of 2022.



Corporate Updates:

Kristen Baldwin was appointed Chief People Officer. She brings 20 years of Human Resources and Consulting experience to the company. Most recently Ms. Baldwin served in dual capacity as the Chief People Officer for the LIVEKINDLY Collective, a high growth plant-based foods company, and as a Senior Partner at CEO.works. Ms. Baldwin has also held senior HR roles at Bayer and Otsuka Pharmaceuticals.





Satish Tripathi, Ph.D., was appointed Vice President of Global Regulatory Affairs. Dr. Tripathi has over 25 years of combined R&D, business, and global regulatory strategy experience. Dr. Tripathi most recently served as VP of Global Regulatory Affairs for AveXis which became Novartis Gene Therapies, where he led the regulatory strategy and implementation for the gene therapy product AVXS-101 for Spinal Muscular Atrophy. AVXS-101 is recognized as only one of the 3 drugs in the world to receive Breakthrough (US FDA), PRIME (EMA) and Sakigake (MHLW/PMDA) designations. Dr. Tripathi led the simultaneous submission of AVXS-101 in 2018 for global registration, which has been approved as Zolgensma for SMA in US, Europe, Japan, Canada, and Brazil.





Brad Dahms will be stepping down as Chief Financial Officer effective May 21st, 2021 to pursue another opportunity. Mr. Dahms’ departure is not related to Selecta’s operations, financial reporting, or controls. A search is currently underway for a successor.





Ann Donohue will be promoted to Vice President Finance, effective immediately, after having served as Controller of Selecta since December 2017.



First Quarter 2021 Financial Results:

Cash Position: Selecta had $149.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash as of March 31, 2021, which compares to cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $140.1 million as of December 31, 2020. Selecta believes its available cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash will be sufficient to meet its operating requirements into the second quarter of 2023.

Net cash used in operating activities was $12.1 million for the first quarter of 2021, as compared to $11.7 million for the same period in 2020.



Revenue: Revenue recognition for the first quarter of 2021 was $11.1 million, compared to no revenue recognition for the same period in 2020. Revenue was recognized under the license agreement with Sobi which began in July 2020 resulting from the shipment of clinical supply and the reimbursement of costs incurred for the Phase 3 DISSOLVE clinical program.

Research and Development Expenses: Research and development expenses for the first quarter 2021 were $13.0 million, which compares with $14.7 million for the same period in 2020. During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, there was a reduction in expenses for the SEL-212 clinical program and for the AskBio Collaboration, offset by an increase of expense for discovery and preclinical programs.

General and Administrative Expenses: General and administrative expenses for the first quarter 2021 were $5.2 million, which compares with $4.1 million for the same period in 2020. The quarterly increase in expense was the result of expenses for consulting and professional fees and salaries offset by reduced travel expenses.

Net Loss: For the first quarter 2021, Selecta reported a net loss of $24.6 million, or $0.22 per share, compared to a net loss of $19.6 million, or $0.21 per share for the same period in 2020.

Conference Call and Webcast Reminder:

About Selecta Biosciences, Inc.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) is a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging its ImmTOR™ platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses. With a proven ability to induce tolerance to highly immunogenic proteins, ImmTOR has the potential to amplify the efficacy of biologic therapies, including redosing of life-saving gene therapies, as well as restore the body’s natural self-tolerance in autoimmune diseases. Selecta has several proprietary and partnered programs in its pipeline focused on enzyme therapies, gene therapies, and autoimmune diseases. Selecta Biosciences is headquartered in the Greater Boston area. For more information, please visit www.selectabio.com.

Selecta Forward-Looking Statements

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except share data and par value)

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 125,407 $ 138,685 Marketable securities 22,405 — Accounts receivable 8,342 7,224 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,971 5,434 Total current assets 163,125 151,343 Property and equipment, net 1,301 1,395 Right-of-use asset, net 10,676 10,948 Long-term restricted cash 1,379 1,379 Other assets 265 370 Total assets $ 176,746 $ 165,435 Liabilities and stockholders’ (deficit) equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 594 $ 443 Accrued expenses 6,847 8,146 Loan payable 460 — Lease liability 942 908 Deferred revenue 75,764 72,050 Total current liabilities 84,607 81,547 Non-current liabilities: Loan payable, net of current portion 24,551 24,793 Lease liability 9,403 9,647 Deferred revenue 32,301 38,746 Warrant liabilities 45,455 28,708 Total liabilities 196,317 183,441 Stockholders’ (deficit) equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 112,977,004 and 108,071,249 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 11 11 Additional paid-in capital 414,214 391,175 Accumulated deficit (429,226 ) (404,629 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,570 ) (4,563 ) Total stockholders’ (deficit) equity (19,571 ) (18,006 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ (deficit) equity $ 176,746 $ 165,435

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) Grant and collaboration revenue $ 11,050 $ — Operating expenses: Research and development 13,004 14,724 General and administrative 5,204 4,098 Total operating expenses 18,208 18,822 Loss from operations (7,158 ) (18,822 ) Investment income 12 240 Foreign currency transaction gain, net 7 82 Interest expense (711 ) (273 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (16,747 ) (846 ) Other income (expense), net — (1 ) Net loss (24,597 ) (19,620 ) Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustment (6 ) (60 ) Unrealized (losses) on marketable securities (1 ) — Total comprehensive loss $ (24,604 ) $ (19,680 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (0.21 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 110,742,150 94,723,513

