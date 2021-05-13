Cloth Diapers Market to Exhibit Strong Growth Prospects by 2028; Escalating Growth of the Aging Population to Boost Market Demand, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cloth diapers market size is expected to make substantial gains in the forthcoming years owing to the increasing population of people above 65 years of age, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Cloth Diapers Market, 2021-2028”.

There has been an increasing demand for cloth diapers due to a rise in the population of people above 65 years of age. For example, the UN predicts that the number of older persons will increase to 1.5 billion by 2050, doubling from the current 703 million. Geriatric people tend to use cloth-based diapers frequently for numerous reasons, including health concerns related to their digestive system, physical disability, and other medical reasons, which is expected to result in the growth of this market. Further, the increasing number of newborn babies across the world is also an important factor responsible for the growth of this market. For instance, as per a report by the World Economic Forum in December 2019, there have been around 82% of births in the US in the year 2016.

However, these diapers are not suitable for use during traveling, which is expected to restrict the growth of this market.





COVID-19 Impact:

On account of lockdown restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic across the world, operations across the consumer goods industry have come to a standstill. As a result, the production and distribution of non-essential products, such as diapers, have been severely impacted, which will inevitably hamper the cloth diapers market growth.





List of Key Players Covered in the Cloth Diapers Market Report:

OsoCozy

Kanga Care LLC.

Bambino Mio

Alva Baby

Best Bottom Diapers

Blueberry & Me





Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, this market is divided into flats, pre-folded, fitted, hybrid, and others.

Based on end-user, the market is classified into babies, disabled, and elderly.

By sales channel, the market is categorized into online stores, pharmaceutical stores, and supermarkets/hypermarkets.

In terms of geography, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Highlights/Summary:

This research report offers an in-depth study of the driving factors, restraints, and trends influencing the growth of the market. In addition, this report offers a detailed evaluation of the market segments and regional developments in the market. Further, this report also incorporates a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by market players to strengthen their position.





Drivers/Restraints:

Increasing Demand for Environment-Friendly Cloth Diapers to Propel Market Growth

The demand for eco-friendly cloth diapers has increased as these diapers can be reused many times and are also durable as well as cost-effective, which has led to the growth of this market. Further, these diapers are less hazardous to the environment as compared to disposable diapers. For example, The Honest Company has developed baby diapers from plant-based materials, such as sustainably harvested fluff pulp, and they do not contain latex or any synthetic chemicals. Hence, such diapers are used by the majority of the population across the world, which is a major factor for the growth of the market.





Regional Insights:

Rising Popularity of Baby Products to Boost the Asia Pacific Market

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace in the cloth diapers market share due to the cost-effectiveness of these products, which are widely used by people living in rural areas. Further, the increasing popularity of baby products in this region where the leading companies in this market are offering their products with attractive discounts is also fuelling this market’s growth.

North America is another region that is expected to grow significantly in this market on account of the rising number of people who are capable of purchasing the best baby products for their newborn. Further, the prominent companies in this region are focusing on producing cloth diapers that are water-resistant, soft, and skin-friendly, which is expected to drive this market’s growth.





Competitive Landscape:

Escalating Competition between Key Players to Fuel Market Growth

The supermarkets/hypermarkets and pharmaceutical stores are the major sales channels for cloth diapers as they offer several product varieties with respect to brand and price range. This has led to an increase in the competition among leading companies offering various schemes and convenience of shopping for different products, which has contributed to the growth in this market.





Industry Development:

September 2019: Superbottoms, a renowned seller of organic cloth diapers, declared on its online channels that it is going to start its warehouse near Hyderabad, which will help to boost the sales of this product and enable the company to gain a strong foothold in the burgeoning Indian baby care market.





