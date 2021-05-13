WWC Conference to be largest virtual event for women in the cannabis and psychedelic industries

Toronto, ON, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning cannabis and marketing firm, Marigold PR, has announced the eagerly anticipated Womxn, Wellness and Cannabis Conference (WWC Conference) is poised to be the biggest ever. Taking place May 26 – 27, in celebration of the feminine cannabis and psychedelic experience, the largest free event of its kind unites women globally for two days of female-led panel discussions, Q&As and keynotes.

Hosted in association with Platinum Partner Lift & Co. Expo, North America’s largest cannabis industry conference and tradeshow, day one will be committed to cannabis programming with psychedelics slated for day two. “Lift & Co. Expo is honored to partner with WWC Conference to support women led organizations,” says Lacey Houston, Manager of Sales at Lift & Co. Expo. “This is going to be an impactful event and Lift & Co. Expo is excited to see the women leading the Cannabis and Psychedelics community come together to shape the future of the industry.”

Highlights of this year’s event include talks on the international cannabis industry, the evolution of psychedelics, the intersection of health, wellness and cannabis, and patient insights. The full agenda can be found on the website, where attendees can also register to claim their free ticket.

With over 80 speakers representing four continents, WWC Conference provides an educational platform to learn from, and network with, international thought leaders in cannabis and psychedelics. As cannabis markets emerge globally and the buzz builds around psychedelics, creating inclusive spaces for women to connect and collaborate is essential.

For industry professionals, and those looking to break into the blossoming cannabis and psychedelics space, this year’s WWC Conference features a series of ticketed networking events. These provide exclusive opportunities to forge commercial relationships with business leaders, experts and influencers from across the burgeoning markets.

Spearheaded by Marigold PR, with assistance from an advisory committee of industry experts, this year’s event is sponsored by Platinum Partner Lift & Co. Expo, VIP Partners Flow Scientific and VIVO Cannabis, alongside Supporting Partners Flower Stampede and Cannasupplies.

Cannasupplies’ Executive Director, Hilary Lieberman, says, “Creating a stage for thought provoking discussions that promote inclusion is vital to normalize cannabis consumption. Faced by ongoing travel restrictions, occasions that empower like minded professionals from across the world to build strategic alliances are of paramount importance. As the industry landscape continues to evolve, Cannasupplies is proud to support groundbreaking events that champion diversity and shape the sector’s future.”

In addition to the event sponsors, WWC Conference is supported by media and community partnerships from across the cannabis and psychedelics space. For more information on WWC Conference, please follow #WWCConference on Twitter and Instagram, or visit https://wwcconference.com.

