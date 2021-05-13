Odyssey Group International Welcomes Global Operations and Quality Leader Ricky Richardson to Board of Directors

IRVINE, CA, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB: ODYY ) (the "Company" or "Odyssey"),a technology and asset acquisition company focused on developing unique, life-saving medical products, is pleased to welcome Ricky Richardson to the Company’s Board of Directors.



Mr. Richardson has over 30 years of experience as a global operations and quality leader. He possesses operations and quality control experience that includes change management, multi-plant operations, financial management, supply chain/vendor management, strategic business development, start-up planning and execution, new product introductions and lean deployment.



Mr. Richardson held positions at Danaher Corporation, a multi-billion dollar global manufacturer of Diagnostic, Life Sciences, Product Identification, Water Quality and Environmental/Applied Solutions products and services. From September 2011 to November 2020, he developed and led continuous improvement strategies in Operations, Quality, Global Regulatory Compliance, Product Certifications in multiple countries, Product Verification/ Validations, Operations and Legal (IP and Risk Management/ Contingency planning). His most recent positions included Corporate Director of Danaher Business Systems “DBS” Integration Regulatory Affairs and Compliance and Corporate Director, of DBS Operations and Lean. From February 2008 to July 2011, Mr. Richardson was Director of Operations, Continuous Improvement for Stryker Orthopaedics, a multi-billion dollar global manufacturer of Orthopaedics. Prior to this, Mr. Richardson held various positions at Bioject Medical Technologies, Inc., Baxter Healthcare and Texas Instruments.

Mr. Richardson is currently the Vice President of Quality and Continuous Improvement for Advanced Drainage Systems, an industry leader in the design and manufacturing of products supporting water management solutions.

“We thrilled to have Mr. Richardson join our Board,” said Michael Redmond, CEO of Odyssey, “His vast experience in R&D, operations and quality control will be instrumental in helping guide Odyssey in its multiple product development programs.”

About Odyssey Group International, Inc.

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB: ODYY ) is a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of life saving medical solutions. Odyssey's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that provide meaningful medical solutions. The Company is focused on building and acquiring assets in areas that have an identified technological advantage, provide superior clinical utility, have a substantial market opportunity and provide solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners.

For more information, visit: http://www.odysseygi.com

About PRV-002

PRV-002 is a fully synthetic non-naturally occurring neurosteroid being developed for the treatment of mTBI (concussion). In preclinical studies, PRV-002 has demonstrated equivalent, if not superior, neuroprotective effects compared to related neurosteroids. Animal models of concussion demonstrated that PRV-002 reduces the behavioral pathology associated with brain injury symptoms such as memory impairment, anxiety, and motor/sensory performance. Additionally, PRV-002 is lipophilic and can easily cross the blood-brain barrier to rapidly eliminate swelling, oxidative stress and inflammation in the brain while restoring proper blood flow.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including our ability to close on the agreement in a timely manner, successfully complete a Phase 1 clinical trial, the economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid changes in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, and legislative, regulatory, competitive developments and general economic conditions.