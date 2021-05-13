Anti-Slip Additives Market Size to Garner $560.8 Million by 2028: Analysis by Additive Type, Technology Advancement, Functional and Design Applications, Manufacturers & Forecast: Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global anti-slip additives market is growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. Increasing applications in industrial flooring and increasing demand from the marine industry are driving the market growth. Stringent environmental regulations and other restraints are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied

Growing consumption of anti-slip additives, owing to increasing demand for environmentally friendly products is a major factor driving the growth of the global anti-slip additives market. Besides, the rising demand for anti-slip additives, owing to the rise in population and rapid urbanization is another factor expected to fuel the growth of the target market over the forecast period. Also, growing consumption from the construction sector is a factor expected to propel the growth of the target market soon. Silica-based anti-slip additives are used to provide increased slip resistance to industrial floor coating systems and improve provide safety on step treads, ramps, and areas that are slippery when wet. Also, silica can provide a low-cost option to projects that require protection against a wet slippery surface.

Want to Explore More, Download Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2067

Besides growing demand from the construction industry, anti-slip additives market growth is also driven by the increasing demand from the paints and coating industry which uses anti-slip additives for the addition of texture and traction to the paints and coatings. The paints and coatings industry is growing at a global level because of increasing demand from industries such as automotive and this growth is expected to directly impact the growth of the anti-slip additives market and hence, drive the market.

Geographically, countries such as Japan, United States, India, China, Germany, and some others are among the largest consumers of anti-slip additive products. The growth of population is significantly high in these countries along with the corresponding need for construction of building ultimately leading to consumption of anti-slip additives market.

As a result of the development of economies, infrastructure, and industries such as construction, paints, and coatings, and packaging among others in China, East Asia is expected to dominate the global anti-slip additives market in terms of consumption. Also, economic production, availability of labor, and raw material in the rest of the Asian countries such as India are expected to result in significant production and consumption of anti-slip additives in South Asia. Following these regions in the global anti-slip additives market would be North America and Europe which account for a fair share of industries that consume anti-slip additives.

Adroit Market Research report on the global anti-slip additives market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2020, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at the global as well as country level. Also, the study assesses the market based on Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives, and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global anti-slip s additives market have been studied in detail.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/anti-slip-additives-market

The global anti-slip additives market is segmented based on product type, nature of additives and, application. Based on product types, the market is segmented into aluminum oxide, silica, and others. Based on the nature of additives, the market is segmented by powder, mix, aggregate based on application, the market is segmented by Construction, Industrial Flooring, Marine, and Other. The growing demand from the construction industry, the growth of the anti-slip adhesive market is also driven by the growing demand from the paint and coating industry using anti-slip additives to add texture and texture to paint and textiles. The paint and clothing industry is growing at a global level due to increasing demand from industries such as automobiles and this growth is expected to have a direct impact on the growth of the anti-slip additive market and hence the market continues.

The largest producers of anti-slip additives are located in the Asia-Pacific region. Some of the leading companies in the production of anti-slip additives are Hempel A/S, Axalta Coating Systems, Jotun, and Rust-Oleum. The usage of anti-slip additives is more dominant in manufacturing industries, like building and construction, industrial flooring, marine, and other industries in the region contribute to the fast-paced growth of the Asia Pacific market.

The major players operating in the global anti-slip additives market include but are not limited to Altana, PPG Industries Inc, Hempel A/S, Rust-Oleum, Vexcon Chemicals, SAICOS COLOUR GmbH, EXTERIOR PERFORMANCE COATINGS, Associated Chemical, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, FCL, Promain UK Limited, Sika Services AG, Perk Products, BYD Solutions Ltd, CYNDAN Chemicals, Jotun, Firwood Paints Ltd., Eco Safety Products, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Coo-Var, and others. The anti-slip additives market is a moderately consolidated market with the presence of major players in the market. Key players in the market are implementing mergers and acquisitions, product launches, expansions strategy to improve the market share.

Interested in the Statistics? Want to Purchase: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2067

Table of Content:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Anti-Slip Additives Market by Type, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

5. Anti-Slip Additives Market by Additive Nature, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

6. Anti-Slip Additives Market by Application, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

7. Anti-Slip Additives Market by Region 2018-2028 (USD Million)

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

10. Appendix

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.