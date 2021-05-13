Radix IoT Announces New Management Promotions, Hires Expanding Its Global Footprint

DALLAS, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radix IoT–offering limitless monitoring and management rooted in intelligence–today announced the addition of several management promotions and hires to expand its global reach, and intellectual property portfolio.



“In less than two years, amidst a pandemic, our end-to-end IoT framework has become the most cohesive, efficient solution for data collection and aggregation, remote monitoring and process management–empowering critical facilities’ uninterrupted global operations,” said Fred Dirla, CEO of Radix IoT. “I look forward to leading our team of top expert executives and industry veterans to fortify and expand Radix IoT’s global footprint, with new product lines and entry into additional markets and verticals.”

As Vice President of Infrastructure, Kenneth Endfinger will focus on Radix IoT Cloud offering infrastructure, standards, and security, supporting Michael Skurla, Chief Product Officer, with intellectual property and M&A initiatives. He brings decades’ expertise in research, design, planning and building scalable, purpose-built IoT platforms. Previously as the company’s Research Director, Endfinger led a research team on emerging IoT technologies, and as Software Development Manager at BitBox USA developed the industry leading IoT Platform prior to the merger into Radix IoT. He is a former Software Engineer with Starrett-Bytewise Measurement Systems, Acuity Brands, and DGLogik.

As Global Vice President of Operations Dave Schaible will work closely with the company’s COO, Luke Dalske to expand the technical proficiency of BMS, SCADA and complex projects and develop a standard UI philosophy to fulfill Radix IoT’s vertical-specific client needs. With over 25 years’ experience in the BMS, SCADA and DCIM space as solution designer in the controls and monitoring field, focusing on data centers and mission critical facility applications, Schaible was previously Senior Director, and Director of Strategic Solutions at Nlyte Software and former Director of Operations at FieldView Solutions Inc.

Jason Thacker joins as Vice President of Engineering and quality assurance liaison to manage enterprise customer requirements, resource engineering development efforts, product release life-cycle testing program, and will execute best in class technical product management standards allowing the rapid growth of the Radix IoT Platform. He was previously Director of IT Programs and Project Management at TDOE, Director of Software Development at BitBox USA, and Director of Business Systems at Kirkland’s where he set the HR, Finance, and BI information system strategies including on premise, SaaS, and Cloud applications services.

Mads Volsted Pedersen will join the executive management team as Chief Technology Officer at Radix IoT, adding over five decades of combined expertise in programming, systems architecture, technical proficiency in BMS, SCADA and DCIM space. Pedersen will drive initiatives and efforts surrounding Mango platform development for the Radix IoT family of products. He brings deep technical development specialization and in-depth knowledge of managing a global team. Previous to Radix IoT, Pedersen managed software development at Forbes, 24/7 Real Media Inc. and EZSize.

Co-founder Michael Skurla will shift to the role of Chief Product Officer leading the global marketing and growth efforts, as well as product strategy focusing on intellectual property growth for Radix IoT markets, research initiatives, managed services, and M&A. Previously as CTO, Skurla guided the unification of acquired technology into the current award-winning Radix IoT portfolio. Skurla brings a wealth of market knowledge with over two decades of thought leadership in emerging building analytics and telemetry applications driven from analytics as well as IoT product design with Fortune 500 companies.

For more information, visit Radix IoT www.radixiot.com or contact sales@radixiot.com.



About Radix IoT

Radix IoT offers a flexible and unified IoT platform to unite and harness data from existing subsystems into a managed dashboard allowing remote monitoring, process management, and data aggregation intelligence to maximize uptime operations and minimize operating expenses. From one location to multiple, the Radix IoT portfolio of products solves the inherent complexity of managing geographically distributed facilities across various markets, including edge data centers, utilities, carrier edge/telecom infrastructure, industrial, and property management. Radix IoT is a wholly owned subsidiary of Compass Datacenters. It is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with offices in Mountain View (CA) and Chicago (IL). For more information, visit www.radixiot.com and Follow on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

