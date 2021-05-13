Local Farmers Connect Backyard Gardeners to Soil Health with Launch of ReWild Garden Seed

CRYSTAL CITY, Manitoba, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founded by a group of regenerative farmers and soil health advocates from Manitoba, ReWild Garden Seed is on a mission to connect gardeners with soil health. Owned by Covers & Co . agricultural seed company, ReWild Garden Seed officially launched in spring 2021, offering backyard farmers looking to improve the health of their soil an alternative to fertilizer.



“We like to say healthy soil, healthy garden, healthy people,” says Joseph Gardiner, co-founder of Covers & Co., and ReWild Garden Seed. “When we started regenerative farming on my family farm, we turned to cover cropping to replace our reliance on fertilizers, but it’s become more than that. It’s about restoring and respecting the balance of nature. We developed our Spring Fling Cover Crop blend as a way of recognizing that gardeners are farmers, too, and when we nurture our soil, we don’t just grow healthier, tastier food, we nurture our planet and each other, too.”

Spring Fling Cover Crop Blend

ReWild Garden Seed’s flagship garden blend, Spring Fling Cover Crop , contains a mix of annual grasses, broadleaves, and nitrogen-fixing legumes. It helps reduce weeds, and acting like green manure, can also eliminate fertilizer use by naturally adding organic matter into the soil. When Spring Fling is rotated annually through a garden, soil biology is stimulated, and the diversity of flowering plants is increased, offering valuable food for bees, butterflies, and other beneficial pollinators.



Spring Fling Cover Crop garden blend is now available at seven garden centres across Manitoba: Alternative Choice Garden Centre, Morden Nurseries, Pilot Mound Home Hardware, Schott Ranch Greenhouse and Market, The Green Spot Home and Garden, Vervain Greenhouse, and online and in-stores at T&T Seeds.

About ReWild Garden Seed:

ReWild Garden Seed connects backyard gardeners to soil health. Founded by Covers & Co. agricultural seed company, ReWild Garden Seed is owned and operated by regenerative farmers, soil health advocates, and hobby gardeners from the Canadian Prairies. Their flagship seed blend, Spring Fling Cover Crop, is designed to feed the soil—restoring nutrients, reducing weeds, and eliminating the use of fertilizers—for a healthier garden. The Spring Fling Cover Crop blend contains 15 diverse plant species, including annual grasses, broadleaves, and nitrogen-fixing legumes. Learn more about how ReWild Garden Seed is bringing garden soil back to life: rewildgardenseed.com