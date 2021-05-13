Husson University Honored Retirees During Eighth Annual Tree Planting Ceremony

Two blue spruce trees were planted on Husson University's campus in recognition of this year’s six retirees.

BANGOR, MAINE, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husson University honored recent retirees with a tree planting ceremony on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. on its Bangor campus. Two trees were planted in recognition of six individuals whose efforts helped make this remarkable institution of higher learning a success.

Husson University employees honored included (in alphabetical order):

  • Priscilla Bisher, MS, RN-BC, an instructor in the School of Nursing
  • Patricia Bixel, PhD, dean of the College of Science and Humanities
  • Janice Clark, an administrative coordinator for Athletics.
  • Laurie Eddy, MSN, RN, FNP - BC, WHCNP, an assistant professor at the Wellness Center
  • Mary Ann Haas, the chief of staff in the Office of the President
  • Rhonda Waskiewicz, EdD, OT, dean of the College of Health and Pharmacy

“Each year, this ceremony honors the dedicated individuals who have helped our students grow and achieve success in a variety of professional careers. It’s an honor to plant these trees and commemorate their contributions to our University,” said Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Dr. Lynne Coy-Ogan.

Celebrants gathered in between the lampposts that border the newly made access road that leads to the Peabody service area, on the Boucher Field side of the road. The new access road is the same one that leads to the Peabody Hall loading dock and the parking area for Husson University Safety and Security vehicles.

Two blue spruce trees were planted along the west side of the access road in recognition of this year’s six retirees. In past years, the University has planted flowering crabapple trees.

Last year’s tree planting ceremony was recorded and celebrated as a virtual event due to the pandemic. Husson University was looking forward to resuming an in-person employee celebration this year. Participants observed all masking and physical distancing protocols established by the state and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

For more than 120 years, Husson University has shown its adaptability and strength in delivering educational programs that prepare future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent a superior value in higher education. The hallmarks of a Husson education include advanced knowledge delivered through quality educational programs. According to a recent analysis of tuition and fees by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.

Attachments 

 

        




    

        

            

                Participating in this year's retiree tree planting ceremony at Husson University were (from left to right) Priscilla Bisher, MS, RN-BC, an instructor in the School of Nursing, Laurie Eddy, MSN, RN, FNP - BC, WHCNP, an assistant professor at the Wellness Center, Janice Clark, an administrative coordinator for Athletics and Robert A. Clark, PhD, CFA, president of Husson University. 
                
            
            

                Two blue spruce trees were planted along the west side of an access road on Husson University's campus, outside of the Furman Student Center, in recognition of this year's six retirees. Helping to plant one the blue spruce trees were three of this year's retirees. They were Janice Clark, an administrative coordinator for Athletics (left), Priscilla Bisher, MS, RN-BC, an instructor in the School of Nursing (center), and Laurie Eddy, MSN, RN, FNP - BC, WHCNP, an assistant professor at the Wellness Center (foreground right).
                
            
            

                
                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
