Alpha Methylstyrene Market to reach US $608 million by 2028 - Research Insights on Key Trends, Macro-economic Indicators, Strategic Initiatives, Growth Drivers, Business Opportunities and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The advancement in technology and demand for consumer goods from emerging economies has been providing opportunities for market growth. ABS resins benefit from the addition of alpha-methylstyrene because it increases thermal resilience and impact tolerance. The ABS segment of the alpha-methylstyrene industry is growing due to increased demand for ABS resins from various end-use industries such as automotive and electronic appliances. Purity of over 99.5 percent means that the chemical mixture contains pure alpha-methylstyrene in excess of 99.5 percent. The higher the purity level of alpha-methylstyrene, the greater number of applications of its products in the market.

The report also outlines the various characteristics of the global alpha-methylstyrene industry by assessing the market from value chain analysis. Moreover, the alpha-methylstyrene market report comprises various qualitative parts of the alpha-methylstyrene industry in market restraints, essential industry drivers, and opportunities. Furthermore, the report provides a complete assessment of the market through company profiling and the competitiveness of the local as well as global vendors.

The alpha-methylstyrene market has huge competition amongst the already well-known and new market players. Also, the alpha-methylstyrene industry players are pursuing potential markets to seize a competitive lead among the other industry players by forming mergers & acquisitions, agreements, acquiring other companies & new startups, establishing collaboration & partnerships, and growing their business existence.

Alpha-methylstyrene is used as a heat stabilizer for ABS, as a solvent in the plastics industry, and as a dye and paint adhesive agent in adhesives & coatings, waxes, and tackifiers with purity above 99.5 percent. It's also used in the beauty and food industry. As an antioxidant, a refined polyester, and an alkyd resin, alpha-methylstyrene is used. 98.5 percent purity is the global industrial benchmark for alpha-methylstyrene. The majority of alpha-methylstyrene factories around the world produce alpha-methylstyrene with a purity level of 98.5 percent or higher.

China, India, Japan, and South Korea are major contributors to the region's rising market for alpha-methylstyrene. Increased demand for consumer durables and vehicles in Asia Pacific has been fueled by innovations in electronic appliance manufacturing techniques, demographic growth, and rising middle-class wages, all of which have contributed to the region's alpha-methylstyrene industry growth.

The major players of the global alpha-methylstyrene market are INEOS Group Holding S.A. (Switzerland), AdvanSix (US), Rosneft (Russia), Altivia Corp. (US), SI Group Inc. (US), DOMO Chemicals (Belgium), Kumho P&B Chemicals (South Korea), Taiwan Prosperity Chemical Corp. (Taiwan), Yangzhou Lida Chemicals (China), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Solvay SA (Belgium), and Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan). The major players in the market comes up with some of the developments to enhance the market growth in the global industry.

