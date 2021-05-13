Dcode Releases New Tech Report For U.S. Federal Market

Washington, D.C., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Dcode released a new report that highlights 36 emerging tech companies that are fully Vetted for Federal™ and well positioned to work with the U.S. federal government. Dcode’s report is a response to how hard evaluating and equipping tech companies for success in government can be, and the report is largely for government leaders looking for tech companies that are fully vetted for the federal market and equipped to scale in high-priority areas.

The report focuses on tech areas that Dcode is seeing strong demand for across federal agencies.

AI, Big Data & Advanced Analytics

Distributed Workforce & Digital Platforms

Cybersecurity

DevOps & DevSecOps

For each of the tech areas, the report shares real examples of government use cases that the Vetted for Federal™ companies could support. Click here to download the report.

“These companies are not only cutting-edge, they also demonstrate government viability,” said Dcode CEO Meagan Metzger. “At Dcode, we evaluate companies according to a rigorous vetting methodology to ensure they are a good fit for the U.S. government, including the national security community.”

The U.S. government spends tens of billions of dollars on tech each year but struggles to find the best emerging tech companies to work with. Federal agencies must leverage our nation's commercial innovators to better serve Americans and stay competitive globally.

About Dcode

Dcode connects the tech industry and government to drive commercial innovation in the federal market. We help emerging tech companies, federal agencies, and industry partners understand each other and work together to improve the government with better tech. Dcode has worked with hundreds of tech companies and government organizations, driving new implementations of commercial technology in government and millions in federal contracts. Visit us at: dcode.co