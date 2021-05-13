Veterinary Medicine Market and Nausea Medicine Market Size 2021-2027 | Research Report Focuses on Top Companies and Crucial Drivers, Current Growth Dynamics, Futuristic Opportunities, and New Product/Project Launches | Industry Research Biz

Pune, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Veterinary Medicine Market Research Report-Forecast till 2027

A recent research report on the Global "Veterinary Medicine Market" presents a complete overview and comprehensive explanation of the industry. It is an analytical study focuses on target groups of customers covering historical, current, and future market revenue and growth rate for both demand and supply side. The emergence of COVID-19 has decelerated the market growth; however, due to uplifting lockdowns, the market is slowly gaining traction. The report offers a deep geographical analysis for key regions and country markets.



The competition landscape is also analysed in-depth to understand strategies adopted by key players in terms of product and geographical expansion, merger acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations. It segregates useful and relevant market information and provides readers with validated market size estimates and forecast figures including CAGR and share of key segments.



Global Veterinary Medicine Market is anticipated to witness a healthy CAGR of 5.57% during the review period of 2020 to 2027. The rising rates of pet ownership, increasing chronic diseases, and growing consumption of meat are expected to create many growth opportunities for the global market. Apart from meat utilization, the dairy items request has likewise flooded. Expanding meat and dairy utilization request the security of domesticated animals and consistent checking of their wellbeing to capture the spread of illnesses from creatures to people. Amid the developing meat utilization, the emphasis on improving the wellbeing of new meat has expanded.



The global veterinary medicine market is expected to register a significant market owing to the largest value at USD 28,012.73 Million in 2019. The increasing predominance of diseases in animals poses a serious threat to food security. Climate change and globalization are the major reasons attributing to the rise in diseases among animals. Moreover, the increase in the number of pet ownerships is propelling the requirement for better care of companion animals, driving the overall expenditure on pets.



Some of the Major Market Players are:

Boehringer Ingelheim

Ceva

Chanelle Pharma Group

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc

Elanco

Merck Animal Health

Norbrook Laboratories

Vetoquinol S.A.

Bayer AG

Zoetis



Global Veterinary Medicine Market Segmentation:

Global Veterinary Medicine Market has been classified into Animal Type, Product, Route of Administration, and Distribution Channel.

In terms of animal type, the global market has been divided into domesticated and companion.

In terms of product segments, the market is segmented into drugs and vaccines.

By the route of administration, the market is categorized into oral, parental, and others.

Based on the distribution channel, the market is divided into veterinary hospitals & clinics, retail stores, and online pharmacies.



Global Veterinary Medicine Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the Global Veterinary Medicine Market has been divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

- The Americas is likely to contribute the largest market owing to the increase in companion animal ownership and the rising prevalence of animal diseases in the region. As per Atlas Dental, a total of 69,075 dental operations were performed in German hospitals in 2017. Additionally, the global market growth is attributed to the increasing population of pets and livestock with a high number of veterinary practices.

- Europe contributes to the second-largest market in the global veterinary medicine market during the review period. The regional market is driven by the increasing prevalence of diseases, new product approvals, and the existence of developed veterinary healthcare infrastructure.

- Asia-Pacific is expected to attain the fastest-growing market during the review period. The regional market is driven by the increasing penetration of the veterinary sector, the increase in the number of private veterinary clinics, growing awareness about animal welfare, and government campaigns for the welfare of pet animals in China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia.

- The veterinary medicine market in Middle East & Africa is anticipated to register steady growth during the forecast period owing to the presence of developing countries in the region.



Key Points from TOC:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 MARKET INTRODUCTION

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

5 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

6 GLOBAL VETERINARY MEDICINE MARKET, BY ANIMAL TYPE

7 GLOBAL VETERINARY MEDICINE MARKET, BY PRODUCT

8 GLOBAL VETERINARY MEDICINE MARKET, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION

9 GLOBAL VETERINARY MEDICINE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

10 GLOBAL VETERINARY MEDICINE MARKET, BY REGION

11 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

12 COMPANY PROFILES

Part II: Global Nausea Medicine Market Research Report-Forecast till 2027

The global Nausea Medicine Market is anticipated to witness a notable CAGR of 7.83% to surpass USD 2423.26 Million by the forecast period of 2027. Nausea medicines are used to treat conditions such as nausea and vomiting. The global market growth is attributed to the rising cases of cancer increase in gastrointestinal diseases, and growing geriatric population, sedentary lifestyle, and unhealthy diet.

The global Nausea Medicine Market is expected to register a healthy market growth during the review period owing to the increasing cases of cancer worldwide. The United States has more patients of cancer patients as per the study of the national cancer Institute approximately 1.8 Million people will be diagnosed with cancer in 2020. In 2017, as per the Cancer Research UK, in females in the UK, there were more than 179,000 new cancer cases and in males in the UK, there were around 187,000 new cancer cases that are likely to propel the market in the future.