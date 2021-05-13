Oxford Square Capital Corp. Announces Offering of Notes and BBB Investment Grade Rating of the Notes by Egan-Jones Ratings Company

GREENWICH, Conn., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXSQ) (NasdaqGS: OXSQL) (NasdaqGS: OXSQZ) (the “Company”) announced the commencement of a registered public offering of Notes (the “Notes”). The public offering price and other terms of the Notes are to be determined by negotiations between the Company and the underwriters. The Company also plans to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional Notes on the same terms and conditions to cover over-allotments, if any. The Company also announced that the Notes received an investment grade rating of “BBB”* from Egan-Jones Ratings Company (“Egan-Jones”), an independent, unaffiliated rating agency.



Egan-Jones is a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (NRSRO) and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP). Egan-Jones is also certified by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).

The Notes are expected to be listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and to trade thereon within 30 days of the original issue date.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from this offering to primarily fund investments in debt securities and CLO investments in accordance with its investment objective and for other general corporate purposes.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., B. Riley Securities, Inc. and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as joint book-running managers. Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC, Incapital LLC and National Securities Corporation are acting as lead managers.

About Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions, including statements with regard to the Company’s securities offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds of the offering. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of COVID-19 and related changes in base interest rates and significant market volatility on the Company’s business, its portfolio companies, its industry and the global economy. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors are identified from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events, except as may be required by law.

