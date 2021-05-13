LPL Financial Welcomes Financial Advisor Jeffrey Schiffman

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced that financial advisor Jeffrey Schiffman CFP® has joined LPL, affiliating with Linsco by LPL Financial, the firm’s new W2 employee advisor model. Schiffman reported having served approximately $150 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. He joins LPL from UBS Financial Services.



Based in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Schiffman Wealth Planning was founded with a mission to provide customized and timely financial planning strategies to help families work toward achieving their dreams and aspirations for generations to come. Schiffman specializes in offering financial planning and tax-based investment strategies, and he said he takes pride in providing clients a high level of service, ongoing communication and regular portfolio reviews.

Stability and support from Linsco by LPL Financial

Schiffman said he chose LPL to have more control of his practice and serve his clients’ best interests. With the move, he is returning to his entrepreneurial roots, having owned a mortgage banking firm for 14 years before becoming a financial advisor. While afforded the comprehensive and turnkey support of the Linsco employee advisor model, Schiffman also has brand autonomy, owns his book of business and owns the decisions around how to run his business. “Over the years, I’ve come to recognize that my business lends itself to more of an independent practice. Wirehouses were very restrictive, and at times I felt like I was working in a bubble. I was excited to learn of LPL’s employee model,” he said.

Schiffman appreciates the open architecture of LPL’s technology platform so he has choice among tools and capabilities to run his practice. He also is eager to take advantage of marketing opportunities to reach new clients and other advisors. “With Linsco by LPL Financial, I’m allowed to buy other practices. That’s usually unheard of in the employee model,” Schiffman said. “LPL is extremely committed to supporting its advisors and letting them flourish.”

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, said, “We welcome Jeff to the LPL community and congratulate him on taking control of his business and client relationships. Advisors deserve to be able to serve their clients the way they think is best and build a business with value. LPL is committed to meeting advisors where they are, providing them with choice and flexibility to launch, grow and monetize a business of their design. We are excited to work with Jeff and look forward to a long-lasting partnership with Schiffman Wealth Planning.”

About LPL Financial:

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader** in the markets we serve, supporting more than 18,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to objective guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

** Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2019 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2019-2020 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report)

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC- registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

