Rising at 11% CAGR, Global Agricultural Ventilation Market Size & Share Will Reach USD 1,210 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Agricultural Ventilation Market By Type (Ceiling Fans, Circulation Fans, Duct Fans, Pit Fans, Exhaust Fans, Tube Fans, Portable Fans) By Application (Dairy/Livestock, Equine, Fairgrounds, Greenhouse, Farm Shop, Others): Global Agricultural Ventilation Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

“According to the research report, the global Agricultural Ventilation Market was estimated at USD 580 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1,210 Billion by 2026. The global Agricultural Ventilation Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% from 2020 to 2026”.

Agricultural Ventilation Market: Key Market Insights Overview

Agricultural Ventilation helps in keeping a constant flow of air in any indoor agricultural structure where it has been placed. It helps in keeping the crops and the agricultural animal healthy by constantly bringing fresh air inside the structure. This also helps in controlling the temperature, concentration of carbon dioxide, and humidity inside the structure keeping the crops away from pests and fungus. Controlling the moisture also helps in keeping the cattle healthy and thus increasing dairy production.

This specialized and expertise-oriented industry research report scrutinizes the technical and commercial business outlook of the Agricultural Ventilation industry. The report analyzes and declares the historical and current trends analysis of the Agricultural Ventilation industry and subsequently recommends the projected trends anticipated to be observed in the Agricultural Ventilation market during the upcoming years.

Agricultural Ventilation Market: Industry Major Market Players

Munters

Greenheck

Pericoli

ebm-papst

Galebreaker Industrial

Schust Mexico

Mecalor

The agricultural ventilation market is in huge demand in indoor farming owing to the changing climatic conditions across the globe. People prefer converting their farms into greenhouses and then install ventilation systems to provide the necessary climatic inside the greenhouse by controlling the inside atmosphere for better growth of the plants. This market is also in huge demand in the countries with low water levels or has dry climatic. People prefer to have vertical farming where they conserve the water used for crop cultivation and regulate the temperature of the room to optimize the growth and nutrient quality of the crops growing inside. The growing demand for exotic fruits, flowers, and vegetables has also helped in their cultivation in such regions where the favorable climatic conditions required are created artificially using these agricultural ventilation systems. Owing to the less availability of open space for cattle grazing, farmers nowadays prefer keeping the cattle indoors with good ventilation and provide them with fodder necessary for their growth. The use of agricultural ventilation for necessary food and vegetable storage is also driving the market growth. However, high capital investments along with high operational and maintenance costs may hamper the market growth. Nevertheless, the growing R&D activities in developing affordable and lightweight agricultural ventilation systems provide lucrative opportunities for the market in the coming years.

The greenhouse type among the various applications is predicted to dominate the market owing to the rising demand and investments for vertical and indoor farming for the cultivation of fruits and vegetables. The exhaust fan type is expected to dominate the market as compared with other types available.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the Agricultural Ventilation sector. Key strategic developments in the Agricultural Ventilation market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the Agricultural Ventilation market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

Agricultural Ventilation is majorly used in indoor agriculture activities for controlling the indoor temperature, moisture, and humidity as per the requirement of the plants planted inside the room and is also installed in the shelters where the domestic animals reside. This controlled indoor environment helps in keeping any kind of fungus or pest away, thus helping in the production of vegetables of the dairy products from the cattle. This ventilation comes in different sizes as per the requirement and is getting popular among the regions with less rainfall or limited agricultural space. The growing trend of vertical farming in a small greenhouse or container has also helped in the market growth.

The Agricultural Ventilation market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the Agricultural Ventilation industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

The region of Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the market as many countries of this region have agriculture as their major income source. The continuous rising population along with the rising demand for organic food has resulted in the construction of greenhouses and vertical farms for the production of crops. The rising awareness about the benefits of vertical farming owing to the less availability of fertile land is also projected to fuel the market growth.

This report segments the Agricultural Ventilation Market as follows:

Global Agricultural Ventilation Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Ceiling Fans

Circulation Fans

Duct Fans

Pit Fans

Exhaust Fans

Tube Fans

Portable Fans

Global Agricultural Ventilation Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Dairy/Livestock

Equine

Fairgrounds

Greenhouse

Farm Shop

Others

KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Micro, Meso, Macro, and In-Depth Analysis of Technically relevant and Commercially viable Segments and Sub-segments of the Market

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

Historical and Current Demand (Consumption) and Supply (Production) Scenarios as well as Projected Supply-Demand Scenario Analysis

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis along with Horizontal and Vertical Integration Scenarios

Manufacturing and Production Cost Structure Analysis including Labor Cost, Raw Material Expenses, and Other Manufacturing Expenses, wherever relevant

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

