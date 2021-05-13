In the most critical month for Oracle contract negotiations, Software Licensing Consultants (SLC) offers review of proposed deals

LIVERMORE, Calif., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Software Licensing Consultants (SLC), the leading advisory in all-things Oracle led by a team of former Oracle executives, has announced that through May 31, 2021, the firm is offering no-obligation reviews of deals for new and existing Oracle clients working to negotiate their Oracle contracts.



“May is the end of Oracle’s fiscal year and about half of their annual business happens in this one month, and their notorious negotiation tactics can ratchet up the frustration for everyone involved,” said SLC Vice President of Service Delivery Kevin Morrin. “If your company has a licensing deal, renewal or audit settlement on the table, the pressure is high from Oracle to get agreements finished and that can lead to hasty decisions and unnecessary expense. SLC is the master at Oracle negotiations and we help navigate companies to better deals.”

To help companies through this high-stress final push, SLC has a variety of pricing models to fit budgets, including offering its services on a contingency basis and getting paid from the savings secured on behalf of the client, said Vice President of Business Development Evan Boyd.

“We’re a team of former Oracle insiders, so we know how to quickly dig through contracts and identify aggressive savings that others miss,” Boyd said. “It’s common knowledge that Oracle is one of the toughest negotiators around, but we have successfully saved clients more than $1 billion in the past 17 years. We’ll help you understand if you’re getting the best possible deal, including benchmarking your potential savings, so it’s worth having us take a closer look with you.”

For more information about Software Licensing Consultants, please visit www.SLC.us.com.

About SLC (Software Licensing Consultants)

Founded in 2004 by former Oracle executives, SLC is the leading advisory on all-things Oracle, including contract and audit negotiations, licensing policies, maintenance and ULA certification. SLC has helped thousands of clients save more than $1 billion.

Contact:

Evan Boyd

(925) 961-9741

slcsales@slc.us.com