Omnichannel Payment Platform Qolo Continues Acceleration, Adds Two Executives to C-Suite

Fort Lauderdale, FL, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qolo, the omnichannel payments platform for Fintech, today announced the addition of two senior team members: Peter Bardwick as Chief Financial Officer, and Betty Mitchell as Chief Client Officer.





“Qolo anticipates 300% growth in our second year as we continue to secure more clients and form strategic partnerships, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to add Peter and Betty to our executive team,” said Patricia Montesi, Qolo CEO. “There are fintech experts and there are payments experts, but we know they are not the same, and we’ve assembled a unique team offering the experience of both. Companies that realize the value of this combination are fueling demand for our services. We are exceptionally well positioned to meet this demand and to further innovate the fintech behind payments.”





As Chief Financial Officer, Peter Bardwick will be instrumental in leading Qolo to raise venture funding. Bardwick began his investment banking career, working for Solomon Brothers and Citicorp Investment Bank in New York. Peter has worked with technology companies for more than twenty years and, as CFO, has led two highly successful technology IPOs, CBS MarketWatch and Rocket Fuel. He has raised $10.8 billion for companies where he was an executive or which were investment-banking clients.





Betty Mitchell will join as Qolo’s first Chief Client Officer, and brings two decades worth of financial services experience to the team, most recently serving as Vice President of Client Engagement at Arroweye Solutions. Prior to that, Betty was Vice President of Partnership Solutions at The Results Companies and held senior roles at Wave Crest Payment Services of the Americas and Fidelity National Information Services.







About Qolo

Founded in 2018, Qolo is the omnichannel payments platform for Fintech, with a mission to help businesses navigate today’s complex payments and financial transactions landscape. Qolo empowers businesses to manage payments efficiently with an eye toward growth and reduced expense. Qolo supports companies wherever speed, security and cost of payment are important including gig worker payouts, distribution payments, multi-currency and cross-border businesses and modern fintech firms. Composed of experts and entrepreneurs in payments, Qolo’s founding team has more than a century of combined industry experience. Learn more at https://qolo.io/.

###