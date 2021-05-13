Bubblr Launches New Multimedia Site as Antidote to Fake News

Company Site Launch Follows Internet-Based Search Mechanism Patent Approval

London, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Ethical technology company, Bubblr (OTC PINK: BBLR), has launched a new multimedia site to showcase its unique ability to bring back “privacy to users, trust to content and sustainability to the digital marketplace” with its ad-free marketplace.

The site launch follows the approval of Bubblr’s Internet-based Search Mechanism patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in January this year.

Unlike the prevalent “pay to play” model, Bubblr’s platform sustainably matches users and content providers to small and medium-sized businesses without tracking, storing or selling users’ personal information. Similar patents are currently pending in Australia, Canada, the European Union, New Zealand, South Africa and the United Kingdom.

“Bubblr is proud to lead the way in disrupting the status quo by serving as the antidote to fake news. Our platform benefits everyone—not just the largest and wealthiest companies,” said Bubblr CEO Steven Saunders.

“Our new website – www.bubblr.com – communicates our core mission and values and will help us as we work to educate business owners and individuals about why the internet is broken and how we aim to fix it.”

Bubblr’s multimedia site highlights opportunities for the more than 30 million small and medium enterprises in the United States alone, and for users who want to safeguard their privacy while searching for information or goods. The site shares videos, graphics and resources explaining the company’s vision for a transparent, sustainable marketplace.

Saunders added, “With its precision search criteria and ad-free marketplace, Bubblr will level the playing field for both individuals and businesses. It’s about fairness and equality for all, not just for some.”

Bubblr continues to make headlines in 2021, with notable news including trading as a public company and expanding its team and advisory board.

The new site also features Investor Relations information and highlights.

About Bubblr, Inc.

Bubblr, Inc. is an ethical technology company focused on mobile-first technology that aims to bring back privacy to users, trust in online content and sustainability to the digital marketplace. Through its portfolio of digital mobile apps, Bubblr's next-generation mobile ecosystem, and platform, partners with publishers to address challenges related to free online content, while protecting end-users from data harvesting and manipulation. These ecosystems connect into a new model for online search, which is a fair and sustainable ad-free marketplace. For more information, visit http://www.bubblr.com

