Resource Declares Distributions

PHILADELPHIA, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resource REIT, Inc. (“Resource” or “the REIT”), a publicly registered non-traded real estate investment trust, announced today that its board of directors authorized a distribution of $0.07 per share for the second quarter of 2021, payable on June 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on June 29, 2021.



About Resource REIT, Inc.

Resource REIT, Inc. (“Resource”) is a self-managed real estate investment trust that owns a diverse portfolio of suburban apartment communities in targeted markets across the United States. Focused on long-term returns to generate income, Resource owns approximately $3 billion of multifamily properties across 15 states as of March 31, 2020. For more information, visit the REIT’s website at www.ResourceREIT.com.

