Osisko Announces Election of Directors and Other Voting Results From Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (the “Corporation” or “Osisko”) (OR: TSX & NYSE) announces that, at the annual meeting of shareholders held on May 12, 2021, each of the 9 nominees listed in the management information circular, filed on April 8, 2021 (the “Circular”) with regulatory authorities, were elected as directors of the Corporation.

Election of Directors

Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot, the following individuals were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual shareholders’ meeting, with the following results:

RESOLUTION No 1
Name of Nominee		Votes cast
FOR		Percentage (%)
of votes cast
FOR		Votes
WITHHELD		Percentage (%)
WITHHELD
The Honorable John R. Baird119,147,28199.70361,9560.30
Christopher C. Curfman118,461,58799.121,047,6500.88
Joanne Ferstman111,401,50793.228,107,7306.78
W. Murray John111,963,66093.697,545,5776.31
Pierre Labbé118,005,33498.741,503,9031.26
Candace MacGibbon117,035,91697.932,473,3212.07
Charles E. Page119,324,31799.85184,9200.15
Sean Roosen116,817,05597.752,692,1822.25
Sandeep Singh119,330,05699.85179,1810.15

Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor

Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot, PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as independent auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to fix its remuneration, with the following results:

RESOLUTION No 2Votes cast
FOR		Percentage (%)
of votes cast
FOR		Votes
WITHHELD		Percentage (%)
WITHHELD
Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor131,564,01399.74341,8140.26

Approval of the Unallocated Rights and Entitlements under the Employee Share Purchase Plan

Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the unallocated rights and entitlements under the Employee Share Purchase Plan, the results are as follows:

RESOLUTION No 3Votes cast
FOR		Percentage (%)
of votes cast
FOR		Votes cast
AGAINST		Percentage (%)
AGAINST
Ordinary Resolution to approve the unallocated rights and entitlements under the Employee Share Purchase Plan118,910,25399.50598,9840.50

Approval of Amendments to the Restricted Share Unit Plan and Approval of the Unallocated Rights and Entitlements under the plan

Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the amendments to the Restricted Share Unit Plan and approve the unallocated rights and entitlements under the plan, the results are as follows:

RESOLUTION No 4Votes cast
FOR		Percentage (%)
of votes cast
FOR		Votes cast
AGAINST		Percentage (%)
AGAINST
Ordinary Resolution to approve the amendments to Restricted Share Unit Plan and approve the unallocated rights and entitlements under the plan117,944,03298.691,565,2041.31

Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot with respect to the adoption of an advisory resolution accepting the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation, the results are as follows:

RESOLUTION No 5Votes cast
FOR		Percentage (%)
of votes cast
FOR		Votes cast
AGAINST		Percentage (%)
AGAINST
Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation116,861,07497.782,648,1642.22

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 150 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

Osisko’s head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2.

For further information, please contact Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd:

Heather Taylor
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. (514) 940-0670 #105
Email : htaylor@osiskogr.com


